News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Barking dog, 12-year-old girl may have saved Duluth family

Also in today’s episode, Arena League puts Duluth on shortlist for football team

By Staff reports
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 3.

STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
Fire truck
Local
Barking dog, 12-year-old girl may have saved Duluth family
Firefighters saved the house Wednesday night after the garage was destroyed by flames.
February 02, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sports
Could Duluth land an Arena football team?
February 02, 2023 02:02 PM
Northland Outdoors
Duluth's Russ Francisco inducted into Minnesota's Fishing Hall of Fame
February 02, 2023 09:58 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Ely Winter Festival, learn to curl with an Olympian, and more
January 30, 2023 06:30 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com.

Related Topics: DULUTHDNT MINUTE PODCAST
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
