Listen: Barking dog, 12-year-old girl may have saved Duluth family
Also in today’s episode, Arena League puts Duluth on shortlist for football team
Firefighters saved the house Wednesday night after the garage was destroyed by flames.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Fundraising is underway to move the giant ball of twine from the home of James Frank Kotera, JFK, to the Highland Town Hall in Douglas County.
A mental health screening was requested for the 51-year-old, who was previously committed for treatment needs.
A defense attorney and prosecutor debated whether the jury accepted the teen's self-defense claim in delivering a split verdict.