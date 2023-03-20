99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Badgers take national championship at Amsoil Arena

Also in today’s episode, school board candidates announce their intent to run, and more.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, March 20, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
