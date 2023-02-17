99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Audio obtained of 148th airmen shooting down object over Lake Huron

Also on today’s episode, ST Paper operations begin in Duluth.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
February 17, 2023 09:00 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
A silhouette of a fighter jet with its landing gear down against the backdrop of a sky at dusk.
Local
LISTEN: Audio of 148th airmen shooting down object over Lake Huron
A general confirmed the first missile missed the object.
February 16, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Business
ST Paper operations on a roll in Duluth
February 16, 2023 04:09 PM
Local
Lakeside residents petition proposed London Road roundabout
February 15, 2023 05:49 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Exhibits at UWS, Prove Gallery, Zeitgeist and AICHO
February 13, 2023 07:00 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Cloquet High School
Local
Resources available to Cloquet High School students after classmate jumped from window
February 17, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Duluth Police Department on patrol
Local
'A big step forward': Duluth police stop data provides new insight for officers, activists
February 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Holiday Mall expanded in 1983
February 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse