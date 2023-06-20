Listen: A movie theater 250 feet below an Iron Range city
This week in Northlandia, reporter Jimmy Lovrien looks into the history of a movie theater located 250 feet below Eveleth.
Here is episode 16 of the Northlandia podcast.
It was no grand auditorium, but miners would gather there to watch safety films and comedies and play accordion for their co-workers.
