Listen: A movie theater 250 feet below an Iron Range city

This week in Northlandia, reporter Jimmy Lovrien looks into the history of a movie theater located 250 feet below Eveleth.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
By Staff reports
Here is episode 16 of the Northlandia podcast.

A black and white photo shows miners underground with a structre behind them. The text reads "Midnight Movies-Spruce U.G.Miners. O.I.M. Eveleth Minn. June 22-'23
Local
READ THE STORY: A movie theater 250 feet below Eveleth
It was no grand auditorium, but miners would gather there to watch safety films and comedies and play accordion for their co-workers.
June 17, 2023 08:00 AM
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
