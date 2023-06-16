Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Grandma’s Marathon weekend is here

Hear from Kara Goucher, Scott Keenan and more. Plus, your weekend weather forecast.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, June 16, 2023.

STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at  Apple Podcasts Spotify or  Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth's diaphone foghorn installed
June 16, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Man carrying backpack walks through room with tables and chairs
Local
Inside Chum: Conversations with Duluth's unhoused
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlin Epding
IMG_2866.jpg
Local
Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness wildfire prompts Forest Service closures
June 15, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
At the start of Grandma's Marathon.
Sports
How to watch Grandma's Marathon
June 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
gray bird with orange feathers under tail perches on tree branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Catbirds sing, nest here in summer
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber