News Local

Listen: 8 Minnesota schools swatted in 2 days

Also on today’s episode, changes in how Duluth can spend, and a longtime Canal Park restaurant makes a move.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
March 01, 2023 07:04 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
The outside of a high school building
Local
Threats to Denfeld, other Northland schools deemed not credible
St. Louis County staff received several 911 calls around noon Tuesday "in reference to school shootings."
February 28, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Local
Duluth City Council loosens purse strings for city administration
February 28, 2023 03:23 PM
Business
Northern Waters Smokehaus plans move to former Amazing Grace Cafe
February 28, 2023 10:59 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at  Apple Podcasts Spotify or  Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
