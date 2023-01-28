Listen: John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Preview
Mushers begin leaving the starting line Sunday at 10 a.m.
In this special episode of the "Duluth News Tribune Minute," we preview our coverage of the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, along with audio from video stories produced by digital producer Dan Williamson.
Also in today’s episode, a plan to renovate the Duluth downtown library takes shape, and more.