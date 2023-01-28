STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Preview

Mushers begin leaving the starting line Sunday at 10 a.m.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 28, 2023 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In this special episode of the "Duluth News Tribune Minute," we preview our coverage of the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, along with audio from video stories produced by digital producer Dan Williamson.

Videos mentioned in this special episode:
Jen Freking racing, Blake Freking handling in 2023 Beargrease
Jen Freking racing, Blake Freking handling in 2023 Beargrease
January 25, 2023 12:15 PM
12-year-old Elena Freking to race in Beargrease 40
January 24, 2023 08:00 PM
After memorable 2022 Beargrease, Wallins return for 2023 race
January 25, 2023 07:32 PM

"Duluth News Tribune Minute" is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: DULUTHDNT MINUTE PODCASTJOHN BEARGREASE SLED DOG MARATHON
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
A man and woman take a selfie in a canoe
Members Only
Local
Northlandia: There's no such thing as Moose Boulder on Isle Royale. This mom and son went there to prove it
The viral social media posts claiming it's "the largest island in the largest lake on the largest island in the largest lake in the world" are wrong.
January 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Morgan Park Junior High School addressed discipline problems in 1983
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Ryan Anderson 2016 Beargrease
Members Only
Local
What’s good Beargrease strategy?
Three John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon champions talked shop in the lead-up to the 2023 races.
January 27, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years
Also in today’s episode, a plan to renovate the Duluth downtown library takes shape, and more.
January 27, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports