Listen: 3 injured in bus crash near Aurora

Also in today’s episode, spring flooding possible in Northland.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:40 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, March 24, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, a $10,000 pipe organ dedicated in Virginia
March 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Local
St. Louis County Auditor's Service Center at Miller Hill Mall to reopen Friday
March 23, 2023 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Light on lake ice, Great Lakes shipping season underway
March 23, 2023 06:03 PM
Local
Alstead becomes fourth Duluth City Councilor to rule out another term
March 23, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Business
Duluth maker's wood-burning business is fire
March 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Northland Outdoors
Attention Lake Superior anglers: Minnesota DNR needs your fish samples
March 24, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Silver maples quick to open buds
March 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber