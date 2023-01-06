99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Man killed in truck vs. train crash near Culver

Also in today’s episode, Stauber votes for McCarthy in Speaker of House stalemate and 2 Duluth apartment residents contract Legionnaires' disease.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 06, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
Ambulance lights
Local
Man killed in truck vs. train crash near Culver
The collision happened around 10 a.m. Thursday in Industrial Township.
January 05, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Stauber votes for McCarthy in Speaker of House stalemate
January 05, 2023 04:11 PM
Health
2 residents contract Legionnaires' disease at Duluth senior apartment building
January 05, 2023 11:35 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Nicolas Cage movie marathon at Depot
January 02, 2023 06:12 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at  Apple Podcasts Spotify or  Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: DULUTHDNT MINUTE PODCAST
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth's first Piggly Wiggly opened 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
carter,jordan.jpg
Local
Doctor disputes claim of stairway fall in Duluth boy's death
A neurosurgeon testified that Cameron Gordon, 3, appeared to suffer severe abuse shortly before he was admitted to the hospital, undercutting the account of defendant Jordan Carter.
January 05, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa
Local
Duluth crime numbers down, but police department still understaffed
Duluth police chief says local perceptions of public safety continue to be driven largely by social issues.
January 05, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Snowmobiles on the Munger Trail in Carlton hit road blocks
Local
Downed trees cause major cleanup in Carlton County
The Wood City Riders have spent more than 1,000 hours clearing snowmobile trails, while officials are making no guarantees about ski trails opening in Jay Cooke State Park.
January 05, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten