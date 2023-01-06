Listen: Man killed in truck vs. train crash near Culver
Also in today’s episode, Stauber votes for McCarthy in Speaker of House stalemate and 2 Duluth apartment residents contract Legionnaires' disease.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
The collision happened around 10 a.m. Thursday in Industrial Township.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
A neurosurgeon testified that Cameron Gordon, 3, appeared to suffer severe abuse shortly before he was admitted to the hospital, undercutting the account of defendant Jordan Carter.
Duluth police chief says local perceptions of public safety continue to be driven largely by social issues.
The Wood City Riders have spent more than 1,000 hours clearing snowmobile trails, while officials are making no guarantees about ski trails opening in Jay Cooke State Park.