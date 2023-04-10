Listen: 2 police officers fatally shot in Barron County traffic stop
Also in today’s episode, local farmers injured in fire while trying to save animals, and more.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, April 10, 2023.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
ADVERTISEMENT