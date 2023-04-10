99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: 2 police officers fatally shot in Barron County traffic stop

Also in today’s episode, local farmers injured in fire while trying to save animals, and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, April 10, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Reagan administration cut Duluth-based environmental study
April 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Kids and the Easter Bunny on the ice at an arena during a family event.
Local
Photos and video: A bunny on blades in Cloquet
April 08, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
items on display at museum
Local
Northlandia: Two Harbors museum documents 3M’s rocky start
April 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3403004+police.jpg
Wisconsin
2 police officers fatally shot in Barron County traffic stop
April 09, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Rob Mentzer / Wisconsin Public Radio
"Jurassic Park" movie logo, with stylized text in front of silhouette image of Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton
Arts and Entertainment
DSSO to play 'Jurassic Park' score live, with movie, Aug. 19
April 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Three light-skinned young adults in yellow raincoats hold red umbrellas and hold their hands out, smiling.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: 'Singin' in the Rain' and more
April 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Egg_Nebula
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Just in time for Easter — Meet the Egg Nebula
April 09, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Bob King