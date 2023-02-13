Listen: 148th Fighter Wing shoots down unidentified object
Also in today’s episode, a Duluth man is arrested in a shots-fired incident, and more.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Airmen from the 148th took off from Madison, completed the mission and returned safely, the Minnesota governor tweeted.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
After a painstaking restoration, a one-of-a-kind concept vehicle failed to draw an acceptable price at auction, forcing its temporary return to Minnesota.
Cloquet-based PJ’s Rescue held its annual Valentine’s Puppy Kissing Booth Saturday at Tap on Tower in Superior. The fundraiser helps dogs and cats find forever homes.
At least nine snowmobile fatalities have now been recorded in Minnesota this winter.