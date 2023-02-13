99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: 148th Fighter Wing shoots down unidentified object

Also in today’s episode, a Duluth man is arrested in a shots-fired incident, and more.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
February 13, 2023 08:30 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
A F-16 fighter in flight.
Minnesota
Duluth-based fighter wing shoots down unidentified object over Lake Huron, Walz says
Airmen from the 148th took off from Madison, completed the mission and returned safely, the Minnesota governor tweeted.
February 12, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Local
Duluth city administration asks for a bit less spending oversight
February 11, 2023 05:12 PM
Local
Duluth man arrested in shots-fired incident
February 12, 2023 11:47 AM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
