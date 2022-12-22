Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: $1 million will help Duluth explore solar options

Also on today’s episode, tribal license plates help raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 08:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
