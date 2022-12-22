Listen: $1 million will help Duluth explore solar options
Also on today’s episode, tribal license plates help raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.