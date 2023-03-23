99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Light on lake ice, Great Lakes shipping season underway

But there's still plenty of ice in the harbors.

A ship travels through the Duluth Harbor
The Lee A. Tregurtha travels through the Duluth Harbor Thursday morning.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 6:03 PM

DULUTH — Little ice on the Great Lakes will give an early-season boost to this week's start of the shipping season.

The St. Lawrence Seaway connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean opened Wednesday and the Soo Locks connecting Lake Superior with the other Great Lakes will open at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

And with current ice coverage of just 4.9% across the Great Lakes compared to 25% at this time last year, ships face fewer frozen obstacles trying to reach the lock systems.

Lake Superior on Feb. 8, 2023
Local
RELATED: Lake Superior ice stifled by warm January
February is key, but all the Great Lakes are well behind normal ice formation.
February 08, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Brendan O'Connor, chief operating officer of the Interlake Steamship Co., spoke to the News Tribune on Thursday morning just a few minutes after Interlake's 826-foot-long Lee A. Tregurtha became the first ship of the season to leave the Port of Duluth-Superior.

"We're thrilled," O'Connor said of the lack of ice. "This is not what I would call a typical fit-out, and operating conditions are more favorable than ordinarily expected at the earliest part of the season."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said all nine of the ships in Interlake's fleet will be sailing soon.

A warming climate has led to less ice on the Great Lakes. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the average annual ice cover on the lakes has already diminished by 22% since 1970. Lake Superior's average ice cover declined from nearly 80% in 1973 to just over 40% by 2020, the News Tribune has previously reported.

051921.N.DNT.wintershipping
Business
FROM 2021: With less winter ice, researchers consider year-round Great Lakes shipping
A study by University of Wisconsin-Superior scientists includes a look at northern European ports that stay open through winter.
May 18, 2021 12:54 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Still, there have been recent outliers, like in 2014, when Lake Superior froze over.

That can cause trouble for the shipping industry. In 2015, 18 vessels had to wait in Whitefish Bay as icebreakers broke up ice that was 8 feet thick in places.

Scenes of a line of ships stuck in lake ice are unlikely this year. And the harbors, slips and docks still have plenty of ice.

"Anyplace the water isn't moving, the ice can get pretty thick," said Mike Ojard, owner of Heritage Marine, who had to break his tugboat out of 2.5 feet of ice Wednesday, the first day of ice-breaking for his crew.

He estimates there is about a foot of ice out in the channel.

A ship moves through the Duluth Harbor
The Lee A. Tregurtha travels through the Duluth Harbor on Thursday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar can be seen to the right.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

While private tugboat companies like Heritage Marine and Great Lakes Towing Co. are responsible for breaking ice out of the slips and docks, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar keeps the main channel open.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spar started icebreaking operations earlier this month, but was recently laid up for repairs, prompting the Coast Guard to send its Mackinaw icebreaker, Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, said in a news conference Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, however, the Spar returned to "fully mission-capable status and will continue work in the vicinity of Duluth," according to Jayson Hron, Port Authority spokesperson.

The Helen H. sits at its Superior dock in front of the Heritage Marine tugs Edward H. and Nancy J. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Business
FROM 2019: Tugboats help cut ice for season's early ships
Ramming through ice at the end of Canadian National Dock 6 in Duluth, Mike Ojard pushed the Helen H. tugboat as far forward as its 3,900-horsepower locomotive engine would allow, then backed up, and went at it again. The tug jolted to each side a...
April 01, 2019 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

The Mackinaw, which had crossed much of Lake Superior on its way to Duluth, will return to working in Whitefish Bay near the Soo Locks.

Currently, the Mackinaw is the only "heavy icebreaker" on the Great Lakes, and its home port is in Cheboygan, Michigan on Lake Huron.

DeLuca said the Spar's temporary layup highlighted the need "for new icebreaking capacity, capability throughout the Great Lakes system."

The National Defense Authorization Act signed into law late last year authorizes $350 million for another heavy icebreaker for the Great Lakes.

617506+kingICEBREAKER0325c1.jpg
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Klobuchar says defense bill 'paving the way' for second icebreaker in Duluth
The National Defense Authorization Act will authorize $350 million for another heavy icebreaker for the Great Lakes.
December 16, 2022 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Years with significant lake ice often renew calls for an additional icebreaker as ships get stuck or the start of the shipping season is delayed. A single-day delay is estimated to cost $500,000 per vessel, the News Tribune reported in 2019.

But delays because of ice are less likely this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Last year ... peak ice was really late, so that heavy ice cover really impeded traffic flow, and the beginning of the season was definitely affected by that," DeLuca said. "This year, we have the reverse situation."

Port, shipping company expect strong year

DeLuca said she's excited for the season to start and expects a strong year. "In terms of the entire port, it should be a pretty decent year," she said.

Iron ore pellets remain the main cargo that moves out of the port, and signs are that it will remain strong as all Iron Range mines are expected to be up and running.

Shipments of wind turbines and other equipment moving through the port are unlikely to surpass records set in 2019 and 2020, but DeLuca said she expects a strong season with more cargo expected, but not yet "on the books."

1880623+kucheraSPLIETHOFF0721.jpg
Business
Monthly ship to carry cargo, containers between Duluth, Belgium ports
Port officials said it will be the first liner service from Duluth to Europe in decades.
March 22, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

It's unclear how grain, which had its worst year in more than 130 years last season, will perform, DeLuca said.

O'Connor said Interlake's customers "appear very optimistic" and he expects all nine of the company's ships will be busy keeping up with demand.

"This year, we have a full book of business ... at this point, we're very comfortable, but anticipate a very busy season," O'Connor said.

more about shipping
U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar
Coast Guard to begin icebreaking in Twin Ports
The Cutter Spar, which arrived in Duluth last year, will clear shipping channels next week.
March 03, 2023 03:25 PM
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko is the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022.
First ship contest underway
Last year, Resko was the first ocean-going vessel to reach Duluth, on April 13, 2022.
March 02, 2023 07:30 PM
Hand holding book: "Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew" by Larry Jorgensen. Cover has collage of ship trapped in ice and 1920s cars driving between walls of deep snow.
Short Cuts: Book tells true story of unusual Lake Superior shipwreck
"Shipwrecked and Rescued" chronicles a winter wreck that miraculously caused no loss of life and little loss of cargo. Another new book describes how Communist Finns were lured to their deaths.
February 23, 2023 07:00 AM
691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
Cargoes through port down in 2022 — especially grain, which had its lowest season since 1890
Salt and general cargo were up.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
The James R. Barker passes by the Algoma Conveyor in Duluth.
Soo Locks close for season
More than 4,500 vessels, carrying up to 80 million tons of cargo, maneuver through the locks annually.
January 15, 2023 02:21 PM
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko, the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022, hosts ceremony.
Grain exports from Port of Duluth-Superior on pace for lowest or second-lowest year since 1890
Fewer salties coming in, higher transportation costs, a poor crop, the war in Ukraine and a strong dollar all play a role.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM
Load More

What To Read Next
Duluth's newest city councilor, Hannah Alstead, representing the 4th District, stands outside of Duluth City Hall
Local
Alstead becomes fourth Duluth City Councilor to rule out another term
March 23, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Bus crash.jpg
Local
3 injured in bus crash near Aurora
March 23, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cascade River at flood stage
Local
Near-record snowpack may lead to spring flooding across Northland
March 23, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Runners at start of Grandma's Marathon 2022
Sports
Grandma's Marathon sold out for 2023
March 23, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cascade River at flood stage
Local
Near-record snowpack may lead to spring flooding across Northland
March 23, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Wisconsin stream trout season signals spring, even if deep snow doesn't
March 23, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
DSC_0406.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House takes up bill to protect gender-affirming care
March 23, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier