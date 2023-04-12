Lew Conner voted mayor of Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS — By a margin of 27 votes, Lew Conner has been elected the new mayor of Two Harbors after winning a special election Tuesday evening.

According to unofficial results posted by the City of Two Harbors, Conner received 345 votes, Robin Glaser received 318 and five write-ins were received for a total of 668 votes cast.

Despite the votes being close between the candidates, they are not within the limits of requiring a recount according to Minnesota state statutes. For an automatic recount, the candidates must be within 0.25% and for a candidate-requested recount, 0.5%. Conner and Glaser are approximately 3% apart.

"I have to give kudos to Robin. I was optimistic, but I thought it'd be a very difficult battle and it was. She did a great job and she's still doing a great job," Conner said. "I think it's great because we're both well-qualified and we're both on the council now."

The election was held months after Two Harbors residents voted to recall Chris Swanson as mayor in August 2022.

Four candidates entered the race for the mayor's seat this fall. After a special primary election on Feb. 14, Jay Cole and Jillouise Simonson were eliminated from the race.

That left Conner versus Glaser for the office.

Lew Conner is a retired educator in higher education, current president of the North Shore Rotary and board member at North Shore Horizons.

Conner said he's attending council meetings for the past year and a half, so he's fairly well versed with the city's issues and functions.

"But there's a lot of things that go on behind closed doors that I'm not privy to yet," Conner said.

Some of the main issues he foresees as priorities for the city include the Highway 61 corridor project, waterfront revitalizaton and affordable housing projects.

Conner credits "those who voted for some new ideas and another set of eyes" with his win.

Glaser is a previous two-term mayor, long-serving city councilor and current Two Harbors City Council vice president. Her current term on the council will last as long as the mayoral term.

"I may not have the title of mayor, but I'm still a city councilor at large," Glaser said. "I will continue to serve the City of Two Harbors to the best of my ability for the rest of my term."