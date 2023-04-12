99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lew Conner voted mayor of Two Harbors

Lew Conner received 27 more votes during a special election held Tuesday.

Laker docked in Two Harbors.
The laker Manitoulin at the ore docks in Agate Bay, Two Harbors, on Aug. 4, 2022.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 9:47 PM

TWO HARBORS — By a margin of 27 votes, Lew Conner has been elected the new mayor of Two Harbors after winning a special election Tuesday evening.

According to unofficial results posted by the City of Two Harbors, Conner received 345 votes, Robin Glaser received 318 and five write-ins were received for a total of 668 votes cast.

Despite the votes being close between the candidates, they are not within the limits of requiring a recount according to Minnesota state statutes. For an automatic recount, the candidates must be within 0.25% and for a candidate-requested recount, 0.5%. Conner and Glaser are approximately 3% apart.

"I have to give kudos to Robin. I was optimistic, but I thought it'd be a very difficult battle and it was. She did a great job and she's still doing a great job," Conner said. "I think it's great because we're both well-qualified and we're both on the council now."

The election was held months after Two Harbors residents voted to recall Chris Swanson as mayor in August 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

chris swanson crop.png
CHRIS SWANSON
Ongoing coverage of Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson and controversy regarding his underwater hotel and cryptocurrency pursuits as well as other potential conflicts of interest and ethical concerns.
June 06, 2022 08:29 AM

Four candidates entered the race for the mayor's seat this fall. After a special primary election on Feb. 14, Jay Cole and Jillouise Simonson were eliminated from the race.

That left Conner versus Glaser for the office.

Lew Conner
Lew Conner and Jen Dietrich
Contributed / Lew Conner

Lew Conner is a retired educator in higher education, current president of the North Shore Rotary and board member at North Shore Horizons.

Conner said he's attending council meetings for the past year and a half, so he's fairly well versed with the city's issues and functions.

"But there's a lot of things that go on behind closed doors that I'm not privy to yet," Conner said.

Some of the main issues he foresees as priorities for the city include the Highway 61 corridor project, waterfront revitalizaton and affordable housing projects.

Conner credits "those who voted for some new ideas and another set of eyes" with his win.

Robin Glaser
Robin Glaser
Contributed / Robin Glaser

Glaser is a previous two-term mayor, long-serving city councilor and current Two Harbors City Council vice president. Her current term on the council will last as long as the mayoral term.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I may not have the title of mayor, but I'm still a city councilor at large," Glaser said. "I will continue to serve the City of Two Harbors to the best of my ability for the rest of my term."

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
3823274+police.jpg
Local
Police footchase ends at Lake Superior Zoo
April 11, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Trial opens in 'brutal' Iron Range slaying
April 11, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
9d0e26-20220623-truthproject10-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Researchers reveal U’s painful past with Minnesota’s Indigenous people
April 11, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker and Melissa Olson / MPR News
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth restaurateur pleads guilty to child sexual assault
April 10, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Gophers vs Penn State_1007.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD hockey notebook: Comfort, trust led McMenamin from Penn State to Minnesota Duluth
April 11, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens