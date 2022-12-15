Lawmakers renew push for a new USS Duluth

DULUTH — A future U.S. Navy ship could be named the USS Duluth.

In a Dec. 6 letter to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, a trio of Minnesotans in Congress — Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and Democratic U.S. senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar — requested the Navy name a new amphibious LPD (landing platform dock) the USS Duluth.

“We write to urge you to consider naming a new LPD amphibious ship for the city of Duluth, Minnesota and in honor of the USS Duluth LPD-6, which was commissioned in 1965 and decommissioned in 2005,” the lawmakers wrote.

A new USS Duluth would be the third ship to bear the city's name.

The first USS Duluth (CL-87) was a light cruiser commissioned in 1944. It received two battle stars for its service in the Pacific Theater during World War II. It was decommissioned in 1949.

The second USS Duluth (LPD-6), a 569-foot transport ship, launched Aug. 14, 1965, from the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York and was the last ship built at the shipyard, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command.

Don Rowe who was stationed on the USS Duluth shows items from the ship to Chinh Pham and his wife Laureen McVay both of Boston, Massachusetts, on display at the Depot in Duluth in October 2019. Pham was a 10-year-old when the USS Duluth rescued his family as a part of Operation Frequent Wind during the evacuation of Saigon in 1975. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

During its 40 years in service, the ship's main mission was to transport ground forces onto enemy shores and support combat operations, including the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

But it also played roles in humanitarian missions, including the evacuation of more than 2,000 refugees from Vietnam during the fall of Saigon in 1974 and providing aid to victims of the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean, according to Navy's history on the ship.

Its home port was San Diego. It was decommissioned there in 2005 and scrapped in Texas in 2014.

Workers with Viant Crane and Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. work together to carefully position the 14-ton anchor from the USS Duluth in August 2014. The anchor’s new home is near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along Duluth’s Lakewalk. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

But parts of the ship are now in its namesake city.

An anchor from the USS Duluth serves as a monument to the ship along the Lakewalk. It was installed in 2014 next to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

And a silver set Duluth's then-mayor Ben Boo gifted the ship when it was commissioned was returned to him and the city in 2016 after it was found on the USS Anchorage, the type of more modern amphibious transport ship that succeeded the USS Duluth.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Rep. Rick Nolan, former Duluth Mayor Ben Boo and Hubert "Skip" Humphrey look at the presentation silver set from the USS Duluth prior to a ceremony where the set was presented back to the city of Duluth in October 2016. Clint Austin / File / Duluth news Tribune

"The USS Duluth LPD-6 is unique among ships in the way it has been embraced by the local community over the years," the lawmakers said in their letter.

In 2018, Smith, Klobuchar and Rep. Rick Nolan, then the Democratic 8th Congressional District congressman, made the same naming request to then-Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, but the new ship was ultimately named the USS Harrisburg after the city in Pennsylvania.