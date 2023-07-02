Last Duluth VFW moves to Proctor

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!




Folks talk at a table.
VFW Post 137 Commander Al Young, left, and Post Quartermaster Kevin Beichler talk about the new home of the post in Proctor on Thursday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 5:58 PM

PROCTOR — After searching for a new location for over a decade, the single Duluth-based Veterans of Foreign Wars post is making a move to Proctor, while maintaining their Duluth connections. Post 137 Quartermaster Kevin Beichler said it's a chance to get back to the basics of operating as a VFW.

"The reason we're moving up here is the opportunity to relocate and establish our new fraternal order," Beichler said. "But it's more about getting back to the grassroots of what the VFW is about. It's about the veterans, the veterans' families, the community and youth activities. ... If you look at our sign out there, it still says Proctor Duluth, because we still have strong connections to Duluth."

Folks talk at bar.
Ralph Talerico, left, talks with Mary Thompson, the 8th District Commander at the new home of VFW Post 137 in Proctor on Thursday afternoon, June 29, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Post Commander Al Young said the post has been looking for a new location for over a decade. It's location for the past several decades was in Lincoln Park. It was once in the basement of the former Seaway Hotel, before a flood prompted a move across Superior Street to another building's basement. Young said he wanted the post to move to a brighter locale.

"One of the promises that I made when I sat down at the table was that we would find a new home," Young said. "We were fortunate to have several members who donated and had the same vision that we did. This is a place for the new generation of veterans and for our current members."

Commander moves things in kitchen.
VFW Post 137 Commander Al Young moves some items in the commercial kitchen at the new location.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The new home is located in the former Derailed bar in Proctor. The VFW purchased the building in December and set to work shaping it into their new headquarters, while still running the old post with volunteers.



"We've been very, very fortunate to have this group of volunteers and the thousands of hours that we've put into this," Young said. "There were many days when I'd be running between both locations, fixing issues and checking in. Now we're just about moved in and almost ready to open up this one and close the old one."

Though, their doors aren't open quite yet. Beichler said they won't officially open until their new flagpole has been placed out front. The post held a soft opening for members in early June and said they received positive feedback.

Inside VFW.
The VFW Post 137 sits ready to go in its new home in Proctor on Thursday afternoon, June 29, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"The nicest way one of our members said it, at the soft opening, was that we're 'a new VFW with a lot of history,'" Young said. "We're over 100 years old and yet we have a new building and hopefully we'll continue to bring in new members."

The new post building will bear the name of two local men who were killed while serving in Iraq: Spc. Daniel McConnell, U.S. Army, and Lance Cpl. Scott Modeen, U.S. Marine Corps. The name was first adopted in 2009 when the final two posts in Duluth merged.

The post is one of thousands of posts across the country. The VFW was founded in 1899, and the this post was founded in 1919 and is one of the oldest active posts in Minnesota.

The post is run entirely by volunteers, which VFW District 8 Commander Mary Thompson said is rare.

Man exits VFW.
Ralph Talerico walks out of the VFW Post 137 in Proctor.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"It's a full-volunteer staff, from kitchen to bar to leadership and that's a big deal," Thompson said. "It's an example of the VFW's newer motto 'Still serving' because that's exactly what our members do. They are still serving the community, the schools, the veterans."

Beichler said the volunteer work was worthwhile because it helped create a legacy for the next generation of veterans.



"I think this shows the tenacity of the members of the post, how we were able to pull a community together to get us here," Beichler said. "This started as a pipe dream and now we're here. We'll see where we go from here."

Helmet is now light shade.
An old helmet from the 148th Fighter Wing is repurposed as a light over the bar.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Bar in VFW.
The bar looks like a runway inside VFW Post 137 in Proctor.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.


