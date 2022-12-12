Larson to run for third term as Duluth mayor

DULUTH — Emily Larson will run for a third term as mayor of Duluth.

So far, she is the first and only candidate to enter the mayoral race, which will be held in November.

In a news release Monday, Larson's campaign said she would formally announce her reelection run at an event Tuesday along the rebuilt and fortified Lakewalk in Canal Park.

Larson is the first woman to serve as mayor of Duluth. She was first elected in 2015 when she received 72% of the vote to defeat her opponent, Chuck Horton. She was then reelected in 2019 when she received 63% of the vote to defeat David Nolle.

Larson came to Duluth as a freshman enrolled at the College of St. Scholastica. After graduating with a degree in social work, she went to work for CHUM, assisting disadvantaged families and individuals. She later earned a master's degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and also worked as a consultant for nonprofits.

In 2011, Larson was elected to the Duluth City Council and served as council president before running for mayor.