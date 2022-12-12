SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Larson to run for third term as Duluth mayor

She will make her announcement official Tuesday in Canal Park.

080120.N.DNT.Larson c01.JPG
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson poses for a portrait in her office at City Hall in 2020.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 12, 2022
DULUTH — Emily Larson will run for a third term as mayor of Duluth.

So far, she is the first and only candidate to enter the mayoral race, which will be held in November.

In a news release Monday, Larson's campaign said she would formally announce her reelection run at an event Tuesday along the rebuilt and fortified Lakewalk in Canal Park.

Larson is the first woman to serve as mayor of Duluth. She was first elected in 2015 when she received 72% of the vote to defeat her opponent, Chuck Horton. She was then reelected in 2019 when she received 63% of the vote to defeat David Nolle.

Larson came to Duluth as a freshman enrolled at the College of St. Scholastica. After graduating with a degree in social work, she went to work for CHUM, assisting disadvantaged families and individuals. She later earned a master's degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and also worked as a consultant for nonprofits.

In 2011, Larson was elected to the Duluth City Council and served as council president before running for mayor.

