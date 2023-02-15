Lakeside residents petition proposed London Road roundabout

DULUTH — Residents in the Lakeside-Lester Park neighborhood are banding together to oppose the Minnesota Department of Transportation's proposed roundabout at the intersection of London Road and 60th Avenue East.

A group of about a dozen residents have started a petition and Facebook group to gather support for their movement. The "Preserve the Gateway" group has about 100 members. Organizer Carrie Battisti, who lives near the intersection, said there are "well over 100" signatures on their petitions so far, which are available at Superior Street businesses Marshall Hardware, Hannah Johnson Fabrics, Amity Coffee and Lake Superior Brewing Co.

"We were surprised and kind of appalled to hear that a roundabout was considered for 60th because we don't think it's appropriate," Battisti said.

Over 100 residents attended a Minnesota Department of Transportation meeting in Duluth, where many expressed concerns and frustration with the proposed $17 million construction project set to begin in 2025.

The intersection is included in MnDOT's $17 million London Road preservation plan, which was presented to the public in October. Roundabouts are proposed on London Road at 26th, 40th and 60th avenues east. Battisti said the "Preserve the Gateway" group is made up of residents near the University Park intersection who have concerns about MnDOT's plan.

A 2021 MnDOT survey of the neighborhood identified the three biggest problems at the 60th Avenue intersection: pedestrian crossings, left turns and high speeds, especially from southbound Minnesota Highway 61 traffic.

The proposed roundabout at London Road and 60th Avenue East in Duluth. Contributed / MnDOT

Pippi Mayfield, MnDOT public engagement and communications director, said the 60th Avenue East intersection had the most public concerns of all intersections between 26th Avenue East and Lester River. Mayfield said MnDOT received several recommendations for a traffic signal or roundabout from the surveys.

"When MnDOT was initially looking at improvements for London Road, an enhanced pedestrian crossing was discussed for the 60th Avenue East intersection," Mayfield said in an email. "It included signage and a raised pedestrian refuge island. ... Because our initial improvements did not address many of the issues identified by the public, we undertook a study to determine what solution could address these concerns. The study determined a roundabout would solve many issues including pedestrian crossing, left turns, visibility concerns and lower vehicle speeds."

"Preserve the Gateway" met with MnDOT at the end of January to share their concerns about a roundabout in their neighborhood. Some residents fear that a roundabout is dangerous for pedestrians to cross and worry about the amount of space it would consume. The group asked MnDOT to consider alternative solutions and suggested rapid-flashing beacons, dynamic radar speed signs, pedestrian refuge islands and painted zebra crossings.

"We think that would go a long way for making it safer there," Battisti said. "It's three-way traffic only. It's not four-way traffic that would really suit a roundabout, and it's a small area."

Mayfield said these components would help with traffic speed and pedestrian crossing concerns, but wouldn't solve the left turn issues. She said MnDOT is conducting studies at the intersection to see how often left turns cause problems.

One major concern Battisti and other "Preserve the Gateway" members have about a roundabout is the amount of property it would require. The proposed roundabout would remove some space from University Park, which a city resolution designated as a park forever in 1993, and would remove the duplex at 5921 London Road.

"We just think green space is so important," Battisti said. "We don't want to lose any of that park and we really don't want our neighbors to lose their home."

The home is owned by Travis and Elizabeth Johnson, who live in one half of the duplex and rent the other portion out. They have owned the home for five years. Elizabeth Johnson said she was first made aware they may lose their property last August, when they received a notification of acquisition of property. They've been waiting to hear what the final plans are since then.

"It's just frustrating, because I don't really feel like a roundabout is needed," Johnson said. "So, since August my husband and I have been in this limbo, and not knowing if we're losing our house or not. That's almost the most frustrating part of it, because your life's on hold. You can't make plans. You can't even fill a nail hole not knowing if you're wasting your money on putty."

Johnson said she's had good conversations with Tom Lamb, MnDOT project manager, and she isn't necessarily anti-roundabout, but she doesn't want to lose her residency in the Lakeside-Lester Park neighborhood.

"I know if it came to eminent domain and we lost our house, they have to compensate us," Johnson said. "We've been looking (at other homes) just for the heck of it, and there isn't much out there as far as a duplex with awesome views of the lake, a block from the grocery store and Lester Park. It's kind of a unique spot, so to lose it is more than the house is worth."

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is considering constructing a roundabout at London Road and 40th Avenue in Duluth. It's one of three proposed roundabouts on London Road in the Lakeside neighborhood; the others are at 26th and 60th avenues east. Peter Passi / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune

Johnson said theirs is the only house impacted at 60th Avenue, but several homes would be impacted by a roundabout at 40th Avenue East. The Johnsons wouldn't be forced to give up their property until MnDOT finalized plans that include the roundabout.

"We want to take the time needed to engage community members before making a final decision on the roundabout," Mayfield said. "We do need to move forward with the project soon to stay on schedule, but we have not made a final decision yet."

"Preserve the Gateway" is hoping to collect as many signatures as they can from people in opposition of a roundabout at 60th Avenue East before they meet with MnDOT again in early March.