99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake Superior ice stifled by warm January

February is key, but all the Great Lakes are well behind normal ice formation.

Lake Superior on Feb. 8, 2023
A satellite photo taken Wednesday shows nearly all of Lake Superior ice free. The big lake is only about 11% ice covered, compared to the average of about 35% at this point of February. Areas with ice or snow show up as very bright white in this photo, although a few clouds also show as white.
Contributed / NASA
John Myers
By John Myers
February 08, 2023 02:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — An unusually warm January has left Lake Superior and the rest of the Great Lakes mostly ice free.

As of Wednesday, Lake Superior was just 11% ice covered, according to estimates by the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory. Usually, by this point in February, Lake Superior would be about 35% ice covered.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Jury convicts Douglas County man in North Shore dismembering case
Matters of Record for Feb. 8, 2023
St. Scholastica reaches $62.6 million fundraising goal but still has $1 million more to go
Listen: Minnesota mandates clean energy

All told, only about 13.5% of the Great Lakes is covered by ice compared to about 35% on average by this point of February.

A satellite photograph taken Wednesday shows most of Lake Superior entirely ice free. Thunder Bay, Chequamegon Bay and the Twin Ports harbor show solid ice. But even the usually iced-covered areas of the Apostle Islands don’t show as much solid ice, called "fast ice," as usual. The Madeline Island Ferry was still running this week because ice between Bayfield and LaPointe still isn't thick enough for safe travel by vehicles.

Ice formation on the Great Lakes is pretty simple, entirely driven by air temperature and wind. Cold, calm nights form more ice. The results have little to do with how warm the lake’s water was heading into winter as all of that energy has dissipated by now. The average temperature in Duluth in January was 17.7 degrees, according to National Weather Service data, 6.5 degrees warmer than normal, keeping the big lake’s water temperatures above the freezing point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Superior ice cover Feb. 7
Ice formation on Lake Superior so far this winter, shown in the black line, is well behind average, shown in the red line. The big lake usually hits peak ice formation in early March.
Contributed / Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory

So far, no skating off Duluth, no trekking to ice caves

For Lake Superior, February is usually the month when major ice formation occurs, on average increasing from about 20% to nearly 50% ice cover over the month. Peak ice cover — a bit more than 50% of the lake covered on average — usually occurs in early March. But a warm February can thwart ice formation and keep much of the lake open.

Will there be ice this winter for fishing and skating off the Twin Ports’ Lake Superior shore, as there was last year? Or safe ice to the ice caves near Cornucopia on Wisconsin’s South Shore?

Not yet, and those will be up to February temperatures. So far, it’s not looking good. There is little solid ice at the western tip of the lake and the forecast calls for above-normal and even above-freezing temperatures for the next week or more.

More open water in winter can mean more evaporation from Lake Superior, which would reduce water levels. As of Feb. 1, Lake Superior was 7.5 inches higher than average for the date and was a foot above the Feb. 1 level of 2022, according to the International Lake Superior Board of Control.

Open water also can mean more chances for lake-effect snow when cold winds blow across the relatively warm surface waters of the lake.

also read
Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston column: Cold temperatures have firmed up the ice but slowed down the bite
Try tungsten jigs with wax worms for finicky crappies over deeper basins.
February 02, 2023 12:00 PM
691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
Cargoes through port down in 2022 — especially grain, which had its lowest season since 1890
Salt and general cargo were up.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
Isle Royale National Park
5 Lake Superior national parks going carbon-free
The effort will use solar energy, heat pumps and electric vehicles to eliminate burning fossil fuels.
January 30, 2023 03:13 PM
A man and woman take a selfie in a canoe
Members Only
Northlandia: There's no such thing as Moose Boulder on Isle Royale. This mom and son went there to prove it
The viral social media posts claiming it's "the largest island in the largest lake on the largest island in the largest lake in the world" are wrong.
January 28, 2023 07:00 AM
Load More

Related Topics: LAKE SUPERIORGREAT LAKESSCIENCE AND NATUREDULUTH
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Two Harbors residents debated liquor store 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Three firefighters stand in front of a fire truck, looking at a home that had a basement fire. Fire hoses stretch from the fire truck, across the icy driveway and into the brick home.
Local
Fire badly damages Hibbing home
A smoke alarm woke up the only occupant, a wheelchair user who was safely evacuated by a police officer.
February 07, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth caregiver accused of raping vulnerable adult
The man, 51, brandished a knife during the attack on the 70-year-old, a complaint states.
February 07, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
3095140+police.jpg
Local
2 stabbed, 1 arrested in Virginia
Police said the victims suffered serious injuries.
February 07, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports