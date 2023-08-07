Lake Superior dropped in July, a month when it usually rises

DETROIT — The ongoing summer drought, which has hit the severe stage in parts of the Northland, continues to sap Lake Superior of its water supply. The big lake’s water level went down in July by nearly a half-inch, a month when the lake usually rises 2 inches.

The International Lake Superior Board of Control reports that the unusual midsummer drop puts the lake just 1.6 inches above the Aug. 1 level in 2022 and 5.5 inches above the long-term average water level for this time of year.

Lake Superior usually rises from April to September, then falls gradually over the fall and winter.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron rose by less than a half-inch in July, a month they are usually stable. Those lakes now sit 3.9 inches below the Aug. 1 level of 2022 and 4.3 inches above the long-term average for this time of year.