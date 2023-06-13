Lake Superior College to address PFAS near Duluth’s Sargent Creek

DULUTH — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Lake Superior College on Tuesday announced plans to address toxic PFAS contamination near Sargent Creek in Duluth.

The college used PFAS-containing firefighting foam for several years in the past at its aircraft firefighter training facility in western Duluth, near the creek and just uphill from the St. Louis River Estuary.

The college signed an agreement earlier this month to work with the PCA to address PFAS contamination, including testing and monitoring to see where the concentrations are and eventual remediation to keep the stuff out of the environment. The college has hired an environmental consultant to prepare a work plan to define the extent of the release in soil, groundwater and surface water, including taking appropriate actions to mitigate the release.

The actions come after the PCA detected elevated levels of PFAS in a tributary of Sargent Creek during an ongoing study of the St. Louis River Estuary. An investigation determined that the PFAS pollution came from firefighting foam used at the college’s training center, now called the Emergency Response Training Center. The foam contaminated soil, a nearby stream that leads to Sargent Creek and lower portions of the creek until it meets the St. Louis River at Boy Scout Landing.

Map shows area of PFAS contamination near where firefighting foam was used in training firefighters in western Duluth. Contributed / PCA

Tests show swallows being studied near Boy Scout Landing on the estuary near the site have a slightly elevated level of PFAS compared to other locations around Duluth.

Tests show the city of Duluth’s drinking water, taken from Lake Superior many miles away, is not impacted by this contamination and remains safe. Households using private wells for drinking water within one mile of the training facility have been tested by the MPCA twice with no sign of PFAS contamination.

There are more than 9,000 different compounds in the PFAS family, sometimes called “forever chemicals'” due to their longevity in the environment. Human exposure to certain levels and types of PFAS is associated with an elevated risk of negative health outcomes including reproductive issues and cancers.

"Protecting residents and communities from PFAS pollution around the state is a growing effort that requires partnerships, policies and prevention," said Kirk Koudelka, PCA assistant commissioner for land policy and strategic initiatives. “The nature of the Emergency Response Training Center contamination site reaffirms decisions by the Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz to take preventative action by restricting the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS in Minnesota.”

“Now that the impact of these past materials has come to light, the college is committed to this collaborative effort with the MPCA,’’ said Patricia Rogers, president of Lake Superior College. Rogers said that the college has changed materials used in firefighting training as new information has come forward.

PFAS is now restricted in firefighting foam in Minnesota and the 2023 Minnesota Legislature took additional steps to remove PFAS from new sources. PFAS also has been used for more than 50 years in product packaging, including food packaging, water repellent spray like 3M’s Scotchguard and many other industrial and consumer products.

The PCA is continuing its study into PFAS in the St. Louis River estuary, along with other waters along Lake Superior. The study is part of an effort across the Great Lakes funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Firefighting foam containing PFAS is a common source of pollution around the world, including in the Duluth region. Miller Creek and Wild Rice Lake are impaired due to PFAS linked to firefighting foam used at the Duluth Air National Guard Base.