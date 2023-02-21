Lake County's Pete Walsh remembered for firefighting, Finland

FINLAND — Lake County lost one of its longtime county commissioners last month.

Pete Walsh, 68, of Finland, died Jan. 19. He ran for County Board several times before being elected in 2012 and served until his death.

"When I think about Pete, he was really a great public servant," said Lake County Board Chair Rich Sve. "I mean, that's easy to say about anybody. But you know, he really dedicated his life to public service — from serving on the board, to being a township supervisor, as the longtime fire chief of Finland and on the Finland Rescue Squad. He really had a heart for it."

Sve served on the board with Walsh for his entire tenure. He said that Walsh was a very committed commissioner who spent a lot of time serving on various boards.

"You're not just a county commissioner, but you're assigned to many committees and boards that meet weekly or monthly," Sve said. "And Pete had 27 committee assignments and he was the alternate for two more. His family said that being a county commissioner was one of the highlights of his life and it showed."

A lot of the committees Walsh served on were related to public safety and human services, in part due to his experience with the Finland Fire Department. He began serving there shortly after moving to Finland from Grand Marais in 1977 and stayed with the volunteer department until 2019.

"He really put his heart into that department," said fellow Finland Fire Department member Ron Van Bergen. "He was always willing to put the time in to look for new equipment on the internet if we needed something. He'd research things and try and find things for a decent price — he'd do the legwork."

Walsh was also known for visiting with other fire departments whenever he traveled, something Sve witnessed when the pair traveled to Washington, D.C. in 2013. They were there to lobby on behalf of the Arrowhead region for transportation needs, but also took time to look around the Capitol.

"And Pete had kind of disappeared. I hadn't seen him in a few hours and finally when he showed back up at the hotel he said he saw a fire department down the street," Sve said. "He said he walked in their front door and met their chief, got to look around their shop and talked firefighting. He did that quite a bit when he traveled, to share stories and learn and teach at the same time."

Walsh was also known to always have a joke ready to share.

"He was always good for a joke," Van Bergen said. "He always had one in his back pocket. Maybe they were sometimes a little off-color, but he was always humorous."

His affability also lent itself to the County Board. Sve said he didn't always talk a lot at the meetings, but when a subject came up that was important to him, "you'd hear from him."

"He would really speak to those issues and wanted the best for his constituency," Sve said. "He'd make sure we knew his view."

A prime example of this came up shortly after the opening of the Clair Nelson Center in Finland. Nelson was a former opponent of Walsh's for the County Board seat. But when the community center was built and opened in 2011, construction costs left the project with a debt of close to $300,000. Newly elected in 2012, Walsh worked with town clerk Deb Johansen and state Rep. Dave Dill to secure federal and state funding to pay off the debt.

"That was a huge deal," said Honor Schauland, director of Friends of the Finland Community. "If they hadn't secured that, it would have been levied on the residents of the township. And there were a lot of people who lived on fixed incomes and would have struggled to pay much higher taxes. It really made a difference."

Schauland knew Walsh for most of her life, having went to school with his daughters and working with him on various community projects when he was with the fire department. She also spent time walking and talking with him at the beginning of the pandemic. Walsh would walk around the parking lot of the Clair Nelson Center to get some fresh air and exercise.

"I'd walk alongside, keeping our distance, and talk with him about how things were going with the county," Schauland said. "They were under a lot of pressure at that time and you could see the concern and thoughtfulness he had for the situation. I think that being a county commissioner, or any kind of elected official, can sometimes feel like a thankless job. But I also think we need more people who are real people, like him, who are willing to do it because they care."

There will be a celebration of Walsh's life June 11 at the Clair Nelson Center in Finland. Donations in Walsh's name can be made to Finland Fire and Finland Search and Rescue.