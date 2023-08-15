Lake County man accused of being 'serial sexual offender'

DULUTH — A Lake County man who is on probation for sexually abusing a young child has been charged with the same crime against a second victim.

Michael Brian Bailey, 43, of the rural Brimson area, faces four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct related to a child under the age of 13.

Michael Brian Bailey

Bailey in 2020 was granted a departure from state sentencing guidelines after pleading guilty to a single count of the same offense related to another young victim. He was instead placed on 10 years of supervised probation.

The complaint filed Tuesday in State District Court does not allege that any abuse occurred while serving probation. Rather, authorities said an additional victim came forward to report crimes that occurred prior to his 2019 arrest.

Nonetheless, St. Louis County prosecutor Michael Hagley called the allegations "serious and gut-wrenching." He described the defendant as a "serial sexual offender," noting a third child also received an order for protection after credibly accusing Bailey of abuse. All of the children were known to Bailey.

"The state has significant public safety concerns surrounding (the) defendant and his conduct," Hagley told the court.

The complaint states that the victim previously made a disclosure of the abuse to First Witness Child Advocacy Center in Duluth around the time Bailey was charged with the first offense. However, she did not provide additional details until meeting with her therapist in June.

In a follow-up interview at First Witness, she reportedly described a "pattern of ongoing sexual assaults" that spanned more than more years, all which occurred while she was under age 10. The complaint states she was able to provide specific details of forced intercourse and oral sex, and that the incidents occurred in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors said evidence of Bailey's prior conviction could be offered to "show absence of mistake, intent and common scheme or plan."

In that case, the victim told authorities she had been sexually abused by Bailey on "approximately a weekly basis" for some eight years, starting when she was about 5 years old. Describing similar allegations as the other victim, she told investigators she grew up thinking it was "normal" until she got older realized what was happening to her was wrong.

Guidelines call for a presumptive sentence of at least 12 years in prison for a first-time offender convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. However, records indicate Bailey in June 2020 reached an agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office on a departure that resulted in Judge Shaun Floerke imposing 10 years of supervised probation in lieu of incarceration.

The conditions required him to complete outpatient sex offender treatment, pay more than $6,500 in restitution and $2,500 apiece to First Witness and Bethany Crisis Center, register as a predatory offender and comply with a number of other standard requirements. The October 2020 sentence left open the possibility that he could be discharged from probation after three years "if all conditions are met perfectly."

Judge Theresa Neo on Tuesday set Bailey's bail at $300,000, ordered no contact with the victim and denied his request for a public defender. His next court appearance was set for Sept. 12.