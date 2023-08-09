Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lake County commissioner tie may be decided by random selection

Colby Abazs and Joe Baltich each earned 99 votes in the District 1 special election. Jack Nelson advanced to the general election with 124 votes.

2020 election stock photo.jpg
Katie Rohman
By Katie Rohman
Today at 11:32 AM

TWO HARBORS — A Lake County commissioner special election that resulted in a tie may be decided by randomly selecting a winner.

Colby Abazs and Joe Baltich each garnered 99 votes, or 22.1%, on Tuesday in the District 1 race. Jack Nelson earned the most votes with 124, or 27.68%. The top two candidates move on to the general election Nov. 7.

A fourth candidate, Paul Hartshorn, was just two votes behind the tied contenders with 97, or 21.65%. Other candidates included Steven Marolt and Mark Haarman.

more election results

The county's canvassing board plans to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Lake County Law Enforcement Center in Two Harbors.

"Once the canvass is completed, we will schedule a time for a manual recount of the ballots if needed," Auditor-Treasurer Linda Libal told the News Tribune on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the counts remain unchanged, the county may have another recount per Minnesota Statute 204C.36 , she said. That statute allows a losing candidate to request a publicly funded recount in extremely close elections.

In the case of a tie vote, the canvassing board will determine the result by lot (random selection). The canvassing board clerk will then certify the election results to the county auditor.

"If there is still a tie after the canvass and recount, then it will need to be determined how the lot process will occur," Libal said.

The special election was held because the District 1 seat was vacated by the death of longtime Commissioner Pete Walsh, 68, of Finland, on Jan. 19.

District 1 includes Fall Lake Township, Crystal Bay Township, Unorganized Territory 3, Beaver Bay Township Precinct 4 and Silver Bay Precinct 1. The district has just under 1,500 registered voters; of those, 448 cast ballots in the special election, according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

A man stands in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Local
READ MORE: Lake County's Pete Walsh remembered for firefighting, Finland
He served on the Lake County Board of Commissioners for nearly a decade, but served as a first responder and public servant for much longer.
Feb 21
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Katie Rohman
By Katie Rohman
Katie Rohman has served as the managing editor of the Duluth News Tribune since 2019. She started with Duluth Media Group in 2017 as regional editor of the Superior Telegram, Pine Journal, Lake County News-Chronicle, Eastern Observer and Western Weekly. She has worked in newspapers around the Midwest since 2004.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Emily Larson, Roger Reinert advance in Duluth mayor race
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth grocers closed stores, threw picnic
6h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A courtroom gavel
Local
'Middleman' sentenced in Virginia woman's overdose death
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A courtroom gavel
Local
'Middleman' sentenced in Virginia woman's overdose death
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
council at large.png
Local
DFL, labor-endorsed candidates advance in Duluth council at large primary
14h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
council 4.png
Local
Swenson on top in Duluth City Council District 4 race; Hanson, Witherspoon may see recount
14h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
headshots of two men
Local
Martell and Banks move ahead in Duluth School Board District 3 race
14h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau