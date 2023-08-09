Lake County commissioner tie may be decided by random selection

TWO HARBORS — A Lake County commissioner special election that resulted in a tie may be decided by randomly selecting a winner.

Colby Abazs and Joe Baltich each garnered 99 votes, or 22.1%, on Tuesday in the District 1 race. Jack Nelson earned the most votes with 124, or 27.68%. The top two candidates move on to the general election Nov. 7.

A fourth candidate, Paul Hartshorn, was just two votes behind the tied contenders with 97, or 21.65%. Other candidates included Steven Marolt and Mark Haarman.

The county's canvassing board plans to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Lake County Law Enforcement Center in Two Harbors.

"Once the canvass is completed, we will schedule a time for a manual recount of the ballots if needed," Auditor-Treasurer Linda Libal told the News Tribune on Wednesday.

If the counts remain unchanged, the county may have another recount per Minnesota Statute 204C.36 , she said. That statute allows a losing candidate to request a publicly funded recount in extremely close elections.

In the case of a tie vote, the canvassing board will determine the result by lot (random selection). The canvassing board clerk will then certify the election results to the county auditor.

"If there is still a tie after the canvass and recount, then it will need to be determined how the lot process will occur," Libal said.

The special election was held because the District 1 seat was vacated by the death of longtime Commissioner Pete Walsh, 68, of Finland, on Jan. 19.

District 1 includes Fall Lake Township, Crystal Bay Township, Unorganized Territory 3, Beaver Bay Township Precinct 4 and Silver Bay Precinct 1. The district has just under 1,500 registered voters; of those, 448 cast ballots in the special election, according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.