Kitesurfers take flight on Lake Superior

The waves on the big lake Friday gave kitesurfers a chance to show off their skills near the south pier of the Duluth Entry.

A kitesurfer lifts into the air on Lake Superior.
A kitesurfer ascends into the air Friday near the south pier of the Duluth Entry on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
August 04, 2023 at 10:46 PM
A kitesurfer rides a wave on Lake Superior underneath a seagull.
A seagull flies overhead as a kitesurfer rides a wave Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 near the south pier of the Duluth Entry on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A kitesurfer rides a wave on Lake Superior.
A kitesurfer rides a wave Friday near the south pier of the Duluth Entry on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A kitesurfer riding a fast wave on Lake Superior.
A kitesurfer catches a wave Friday near the south pier of the Duluth Entry on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A kitesurfer holds onto a handle while riding a wave.
A kitesurfer rides a wave Friday near the south pier of the Duluth Entry on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A kitesurfer performs a jump
A kitesurfer performs a trick Friday near the south pier of the Duluth Entry on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People kitesurfing on Lake Superior.
A kitesurfer takes flight, left, while another navigates the waves Friday near the south pier of the Duluth Entry on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A kitesurfer rides a wave near a beach.
Beachgoers gather as a kitesurfer rides a wave Friday near the south pier of the Duluth Entry on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

