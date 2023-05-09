Kayaker's body recovered along North Shore of Lake Superior
The empty kayak had seen seen floating upstream.
LAKE COUNTY — A man's body was recovered Friday afternoon along the shore of Lake Superior, approximately two hours after his kayak was found adrift in the Caribou River.
Saunder Strong, 20, was from Minneapolis but had been living and working in Lutsen, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
A caller reported seeing the unoccupied kayak floating down the Caribou River at approximately 11:45 a.m. The Lake County Sheriff's Rescue Squad and Tettegouche State Park rangers immediately began a search of the river and shoreline areas.
Strong's body was ultimately located just after 1:45 p.m., on the lake shore near the mouth of the river, the sheriff's office reported.
Police don't know where the rock came from and are asking the public for their help.
Members Only
The School of Yoga and Nature Arts opens June 3 in Beaver Bay. Expect classes in forest bathing, astronomy, herbalism and more.
Cliffs says the Silver Bay and Babbitt operations aren't expected to ramp up to full operations this year.
Officials urge caution on snow-covered, slippery rocks, icy trails along rushing water.
A judge granted a change of venue in the case of Jacob Johnson, of Superior, citing a co-defendant's recent trial and logistical challenges in Cook County.
North Shore Private Dining was started by personal chef Kyle Taylor to bring two decades of food service experience to kitchen tables across the Northland.
The health care system and its partners aim to build the workforce by training people locally and preserving the area's access to health care by securing quality professionals at its facilities.
Located just above Two Harbors, the Northern Rail Traincar Inn comprises 10 boxcars lined up in two rows of five. Each boxcar contains one or more hotel rooms.
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
The nearly 300-mile race ended Tuesday in Grand Portage.
ADVERTISEMENT