99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kayaker's body recovered along North Shore of Lake Superior

The empty kayak had seen seen floating upstream.

FSA Ambulance lights
By Staff reports
Today at 3:25 PM

LAKE COUNTY — A man's body was recovered Friday afternoon along the shore of Lake Superior, approximately two hours after his kayak was found adrift in the Caribou River.

Saunder Strong, 20, was from Minneapolis but had been living and working in Lutsen, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A caller reported seeing the unoccupied kayak floating down the Caribou River at approximately 11:45 a.m. The Lake County Sheriff's Rescue Squad and Tettegouche State Park rangers immediately began a search of the river and shoreline areas.

Strong's body was ultimately located just after 1:45 p.m., on the lake shore near the mouth of the river, the sheriff's office reported.

more about the north shore
Duluth Brief.jpg
Local
Person hospitalized after rock goes through windshield in Two Harbors
Police don't know where the rock came from and are asking the public for their help.
May 05, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Woman laughs while sitting on rocks.
Members Only
Business
Minnesota woman opens North Shore nature arts school
The School of Yoga and Nature Arts opens June 3 in Beaver Bay. Expect classes in forest bathing, astronomy, herbalism and more.
May 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
041520.N.DNT.NORTHSHORE.C06.jpg
Local
Northshore Mining partially restarts
Cliffs says the Silver Bay and Babbitt operations aren't expected to ramp up to full operations this year.
April 25, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
high volume water flowing over waterfall
Local
Northland rivers are thundering, watch videos here
Officials urge caution on snow-covered, slippery rocks, icy trails along rushing water.
April 14, 2023 09:54 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
johnson,jacob colt.png
Local
Alleged killer to face Duluth trial in North Shore dismemberment case
A judge granted a change of venue in the case of Jacob Johnson, of Superior, citing a co-defendant's recent trial and logistical challenges in Cook County.
March 29, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A portrait of Personal Chef Kyle Taylor, owner of North Shore Private Dining
Business
Hermantown chef starts private dining business
North Shore Private Dining was started by personal chef Kyle Taylor to bring two decades of food service experience to kitchen tables across the Northland.
March 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A man puts a CPR mask over the mouth of a training mannequin
Health
North Shore Health adds nursing, emergency response training in Cook County
The health care system and its partners aim to build the workforce by training people locally and preserving the area's access to health care by securing quality professionals at its facilities.
March 07, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
retired boxcar with tarp over roof
Lifestyle
Northlandia: Where overnight boxcar stays come with Wi-Fi, continental breakfast
Located just above Two Harbors, the Northern Rail Traincar Inn comprises 10 boxcars lined up in two rows of five. Each boxcar contains one or more hotel rooms.
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A series of framed letterprints, seen at an angle, hanging on the wall of a gallery with pink wall. Print in foreground says "YAAAAAAS QUEEN - Jonathan Van Ness."
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Exhibits at UWS, Prove Gallery, Zeitgeist and AICHO
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
February 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
mushers cross finish line with dog teams
Local
Aili wins Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
The nearly 300-mile race ended Tuesday in Grand Portage.
February 01, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DFL-Thumbnail.png
Local
Duluth DFL endorses local candidates
May 09, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth to use pandemic relief to fix budget
May 09, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Student teacher helps students.
Local
Home school students jump into physical education with UWS class
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Venus and M35
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Venus tiptoes by M35, the Gemini Cluster
May 09, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
030720.S.DNT.state.hockey.Hermantown.SCC c15.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Hermantown's Aaron Pionk is coming home, will join Bulldogs' blue line next season
May 09, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
New programs and spending will cost Minnesota billions. Where will ongoing revenue come from?
May 09, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Couple stand in preschool.
Local
Preschool on Lake Superior College campus closes after 28 years
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt