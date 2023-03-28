Judge orders mental health evaluation for Grand Marais man charged with killing 77-year-old

GRAND MARAIS — A judge on Tuesday suspended criminal proceedings and ordered a mental health evaluation for the man accused of fatally bludgeoning a 77-year-old with a shovel and moose antler.

A defense attorney said she is concerned Levi William Axtell, 27, poses a risk of harm to himself and others as he is held at the Lake County Jail for the March 8 killing of Lawrence Vincent Scully.

"Over time I've seen a fluctuation of his stability," Christa Groshek told the court. "He's different when I talk to him on different days, or at different times of the day."

Axtell allegedly turned himself in and confessed to entering the elderly victim's residence and striking him some 15-20 times with a spade-style shovel before he "finished him off" with the antler. He had years ago accused Scully of stalking his young daughter, but prosecutors said there was no apparent provocation leading up to this month's attack.

I've never had a case where I've had to risk client confidentiality ... to bring concerns of this nature to the court's attention. Attorney Christa Groshek

Groshek last week brought an unusual motion asking Judge Michael Cuzzo to review Axtell's medical care and potentially furlough him to a "secure mental health facility for evaluation and monitoring."

"I've never had a case where I've had to risk client confidentiality under (Minnesota Rules of Professional Conduct) to bring concerns of this nature to the court's attention," she said Tuesday. "That's my duty as an attorney, if I believe that there was a substantial risk of death or substantial bodily harm to anyone. I believed it at that time that there were, and I believe that risk is still continuing."

While medical records are confidential, Cuzzo indicated Axtell was recently seen at Lake View Medical Clinic and it was recommended that he continue receiving unspecified medication, as well as receiving a referral to a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken added that the court's order for a mental health evaluation will allow medical records to be provided to the court-appointed evaluator and any psychiatrists.

Under Cuzzo's order, a psychologist will assess Axtell and determine whether he is capable of understand the court proceedings and participating in his own defense. The assessment also will gather evidence that could potentially be introduced at trial regarding his mental health at the time of the offense.

Axtell previously sought a protective order against Scully, who he claimed had been trying to "groom" his 22-month old daughter by hanging out near her day care center and trying to talk to her. Scully was convicted of molesting a 6-year-old child in Kanabec County in 1979, and other protective orders had been sought against him in recent years alleging abuse and harassment.

Cuzzo initially granted a temporary order preventing Scully from going near the day care center or Axtell's home or workplace, but a permanent order was denied in May 2018 after a hearing in which the judge said the "allegations (were) not proven."

Axtell, according to a criminal complaint, was covered in blood when he went directly to the Cook County Law Enforcement Center and confessed to killing Scully around 4:45 p.m. March 8. The victim, a 2014 mayoral candidate, was found "obviously dead" in his home, 1109 E. Fifth St., from what a medical examiner described as blunt force head injuries.

Axtell is charged with intentional second-degree murder, and his bail is set at $1 million. Cuzzo scheduled a June 26 hearing to review the competency evaluation.