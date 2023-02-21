Judge convicts Carter in Duluth boy's death

DULUTH — A man has been found guilty of fatally assaulting his then-fiancee's 3-year-old son at their Lakeside home in September 2020.

A judge on Tuesday convicted Jordan William Carter, 32, of unintentional second-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron Joseph Gordon. The verdict, announced by Judge Theresa Neo in a crowded Duluth courtroom, comes after a lengthy legal process that culminated in a two-week bench trial last month.

Cameron Joseph Gordon

Cameron was in Carter's care when the defendant found him unresponsive Sept. 4, 2020. He had to be rushed to a Duluth hospital and was later flown to the Twin Cities, where he was removed from life support two days later.

Carter told police that the child had fallen down the stairs the previous day and later vomited on two occasions, but appeared to be getting back to normal before he suddenly went down and could not be awoken.

But doctors immediately suspected child abuse. Testimony from medical professionals indicated that Cameron had severe injuries that resulted in bleeding from both sides of the brain, along with retinal hemorrhaging in the eyes and several other documented injuries, including a healing rib injury.

The defense, however, called a neuropathologist who reviewed microscopic tissue samples and opined that Cameron actually died of severe and chronic interstitial pneumonia. The expert, Dr. Roland Auer, claimed that the boy's lungs were "unbreathable" and suggested his brain and eye injuries were the result of resuscitation attempts.

St. Louis County prosecutor Vicky Wanta acknowledged that no one but Carter could ever truly know what happened in the house that day. But she said the "constellation of injuries" and unanimous findings from his medical caregivers left only one logical conclusion: that Carter inflicted some form of abusive head trauma immediately before Cameron became unresponsive.

Carter waived his right to a jury trial and agreed to have the case considered solely by Judge Neo.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.