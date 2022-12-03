SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No injuries after Lake Superior College student’s gun accidentally discharges at aviation school

A student at the college’s Center for Advanced Aviation dropped a backpack on Tuesday, which caused a presumably-forgotten gun inside to go off.

The Lake Superior College Center for Advanced Aviation building.
The Lake Superior College Center for Advanced Aviation building at 4960 Airport Road in Duluth as seen Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
December 02, 2022 07:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A Lake Superior College student 's gun accidentally went off earlier this week at the college’s flight school.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a student at the Center for Advanced Aviation brought a gun in a backpack to campus, according to Patricia Rogers, the college’s president. The student dropped the backpack shortly before 2 p.m. and the gun fired into the ceiling. No one was injured, and there was no damage to school equipment or other materials.

The student has been suspended, pending further review of the incident by a panel of school administrators, Rogers told the News Tribune on Friday.

“It was a wrongheaded thing to do,” she said of the incident. “Thankfully, no one was hurt.”

Rogers said her understanding was that the student had been at a gun range earlier that day or that week and had forgotten they were carrying the gun with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please know that Lake Superior College is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students, faculty, staff, and visiting members of our campus community,” she wrote in a campus-wide email on Tuesday evening.

The student had a permit to carry a gun, according to Mattie Hjelseth, a spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department.

Lake Superior College, though, is part of the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, which prohibits students from possessing or carrying a firearm on school property, even if they have such a permit.

It appears at this point that the student is unlikely to face criminal charges. The Duluth Airport Authority is not investigating the incident, according to Executive Director Tom Werner, and staff at the Duluth Police Department don’t believe it’s a criminal matter.

“It went off as an accidental discharge,” Hjelseth said. “So there’s nothing criminal with that matter.”

It’s possible, but very unlikely, that a modern gun would fire when dropped. In 2009, for instance, a gun reportedly fired after it slipped out of a woman’s holster in a Tampa, Florida, hotel restroom, injuring a woman in an adjoining stall.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONDULUTHLAKE SUPERIOR COLLEGEDULUTH POLICE DEPARTMENT
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler