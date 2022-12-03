No injuries after Lake Superior College student’s gun accidentally discharges at aviation school

A Lake Superior College student 's gun accidentally went off earlier this week at the college’s flight school.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a student at the Center for Advanced Aviation brought a gun in a backpack to campus, according to Patricia Rogers, the college’s president. The student dropped the backpack shortly before 2 p.m. and the gun fired into the ceiling. No one was injured, and there was no damage to school equipment or other materials.

The student has been suspended, pending further review of the incident by a panel of school administrators, Rogers told the News Tribune on Friday.

“It was a wrongheaded thing to do,” she said of the incident. “Thankfully, no one was hurt.”

Rogers said her understanding was that the student had been at a gun range earlier that day or that week and had forgotten they were carrying the gun with them.

“Please know that Lake Superior College is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students, faculty, staff, and visiting members of our campus community,” she wrote in a campus-wide email on Tuesday evening.

The student had a permit to carry a gun, according to Mattie Hjelseth, a spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department.

Lake Superior College, though, is part of the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, which prohibits students from possessing or carrying a firearm on school property, even if they have such a permit.

It appears at this point that the student is unlikely to face criminal charges. The Duluth Airport Authority is not investigating the incident, according to Executive Director Tom Werner, and staff at the Duluth Police Department don’t believe it’s a criminal matter.

“It went off as an accidental discharge,” Hjelseth said. “So there’s nothing criminal with that matter.”

It’s possible, but very unlikely, that a modern gun would fire when dropped. In 2009, for instance, a gun reportedly fired after it slipped out of a woman’s holster in a Tampa, Florida, hotel restroom, injuring a woman in an adjoining stall.