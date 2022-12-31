'It's a great job': Litman says farewell after 20 years as St. Louis County sheriff

DULUTH — When he was first encouraged to run for sheriff in 2002, Ross Litman was convinced he was too young and inexperienced for the job.

Litman was 42 years old and had been on the job as a patrol deputy and investigator for a decade. He had never worked in the jail or handled many of the other administrative duties of the office.

“It was scary,” Litman told the News Tribune this week. “From a timing standpoint — 10 years into my career — that’s basically still a rookie. But that opportunity might not have ever presented itself again down the road, so I had to take advantage of it.”

Once the youngest sheriff in Northeastern Minnesota, Litman is now tied for second-longest-serving sheriff in the state. He retires Saturday after five terms at the helm of the largest law enforcement agency in the region.

St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman served as a deputy and investigator under two other sheriffs before getting elected to the office. His old ID cards are pictured on a desk in his office on Tuesday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s a great job,” he said. “I tell people on their first day, ‘You’re about to encounter a front-row seat to the greatest show on earth, which is people.’ People ask me what’s the best and worst part of your job, and that can also be answered with only one word: people. We see them at their finest and we also see them at their worst.”

As former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay prepares to take over on Monday, local leaders said Litman leaves a positive legacy as a steady hand who met the constantly changing demands of the job for 20 years.

“I think the incoming sheriff will put his stamp on the office over time, and I’m sure has ideas and innovations and thoughts, but it’s a very solid, well-run organization,” County Administrator Kevin Gray said. “Ross has been a staple not only for the sheriff’s office, but for our administrative leadership team. He’s strong, very perceptive, insightful — quiet, yet a very effective leader and partner.”

Finding his path

Litman grew up in Duluth, where his father, Jack, served as an attorney and judge. But the East High School and University of Minnesota Duluth graduate said his path into law enforcement wasn’t always clear.

His wife, Jan Zigich, pushed Litman to put his criminology and sociology degree to use, and he took entrance exams at the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Duluth and UMD police departments before Sheriff Gary Waller hired him in November 1992.

“There were not a lot of job opportunities in law enforcement at the time,” Litman said. “Typically, you might have 500 candidates taking the exam and they’d maybe hire one or two people in a year.”

St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman shows his badge on Tuesday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Mark Munger, a retired Duluth judge, has known Litman for more than 40 years through a close family friendship. Litman even worked as a private investigator at Munger’s law firm before either man entered public service.

While they’ve enjoyed fishing trips together for many years with mutual friends — often including former Vice President Walter Mondale — Munger said they always respected professional boundaries. The judge recalled one occasion when he found a Miranda violation and threw out a statement the young deputy had obtained from a defendant.

“Ross was fumed about that,” Munger said, “but in the end he said that was the right decision. … That’s what happens in a small town. You know people, they come in front of you, and sometimes they don’t like what you do. But he was always good with it. He’s a man of incredibly sound integrity.”

After eight years as a patrol deputy and two as an investigator, Litman said it was again his wife, and a handful of colleagues, who encouraged him to step up and throw his hat in the ring to replace retiring Sheriff Rick Wahlberg. He ended up among a field of seven candidates and was forced to prove himself to 200,000 residents of a county that is larger than some states.

Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale puts an arm around St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman as the two visit with County Attorney Mark Rubin at the county courthouse before Litman took the oath for his fifth term of office on Jan. 7, 2019. Mondale, an old family friend, attended the swearing-in, which took place in the courtroom where the sheriff's late father, Jack, was chambered. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

In comparison to modern political campaigns, Litman described criss-crossing the county and marching in countless parades as “a lot of fun.” He even rekindled an old friendship with Mondale, whom he had not seen in years, as the former vice president visited Chisholm on his last-minute campaign to replace the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone.

“He went off and was the ambassador to Japan, and my parents had passed away, so we hadn’t had that connection,” Litman said. “Our campaigns met there and Fritz and I, from that point on, renewed our friendship and spent every spring — with the exception of the damn pandemic — fishing at my cabin in Canada together.”

Mondale, who died in April 2021, insisted on being part of Litman’s final swearing-in ceremony in January 2019. He planned to administer the oath, but it was discovered the former vice president lacked authority to do it under state law. He was forced to look on as Munger instead did so in the courtroom that previously belonged to Litman’s father.

"Ross is the sort of public servant who makes you feel good," the 91-year-old said at the time. "The kind of public servant that we need. He is honest, he is generous, he is thoughtful. He's an effective sheriff. Decency carries the day with Ross."

Unforgettable cases

Litman, who never faced a challenger in any of his four reelection bids, acknowledged that his tenure has been filled with many ups and downs.

Just months after taking office, 5-year-old LeeAnna “Beaner” Warner disappeared in Chisholm. Hundreds of volunteers searched the area and investigators combed through just as many leads as the case gained national attention, but no clear evidence was ever found. Her mother, Kaelin, died this month without receiving answers.

That case sticks with Litman, as do a handful of unsolved homicides that his staff has pursued over the years, including Cindy Elias near Aurora in 1977 and Dale Wheeler along the North Shore in 1983.

St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman talks about his career in law enforcement on Tuesday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

On the other hand, Litman recalled the story of Jacob Lagerquist, 6, who went missing from his Biwabik Township home in 2007. Fearing the worst as the case reached the critical 24-hour mark, a wave of relief hit rescuers when they found the boy who survived a harrowing night in the woods.

“I tell the story and I get emotional,” he said. “So often we’re dealing with a tragic result.”

Another success was the 2012 arrest of Joseph Couture in the 2000 beating and stabbing death of Trina Langenbrunner on the Fond du Lac Reservation. Couture was eventually sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison.

“You learn that in most cases we work on for a great length of time that have hundreds, if not thousands, of leads, that the answer is in there somewhere and it’s just a matter of putting it all together,” he said. “That was true in the Trina Langenbrunner case, but I’m not so convinced of that with LeeAnna Warner. That’s what’s really frustrating.”

Keeping up with changing times

The sheriff’s office may be most recognizable for its law enforcement role, but Litman said patrol and investigative operations only amount to about a third of the office’s work, which includes emergency management, jail and 911 operations, courthouse security, warrants and service of court papers.

Early in his tenure, the sheriff’s office assumed control of the county’s 911 operations, which had been embroiled in controversy and internal politics, and consolidated two call centers into one modern facility in Duluth. Minnesota’s conceal and carry law also went into effect during Litman’s first term, leading to a deluge of permit applications to be reviewed by sheriffs.

Over the years, Litman oversaw the construction of a sallyport and remodeling at the Duluth courthouse, along with the move of patrol staff to the new Public Safety Building on Arlington Avenue. Another longtime goal was finally fulfilled this year, when he was able to secure funding to equip all 106 sworn deputies with body cameras.

St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman recalls some of the highlights of his career on Tuesday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

County Attorney Kim Maki has worked with Litman, previously as her office’s civil division head and since October 2021 as the county’s top attorney. She said the sheriff has been supportive of her career, which now includes leading prosecutors at all three county courthouses.

“I have always found him to be principled, calm, fair and collaborative,” Maki said. “He’s well-respected and well-liked by his staff, county supervisors and employees, the county commissioners, and other law enforcement throughout the county. He has been a phenomenal leader, and the county and our local justice system have benefited greatly from his service.”

One challenge Litman couldn’t foresee: the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

“Most of the time, in my role and the decisions that I need to make, I have the luxury of time,” he said. “During the pandemic, that was not the case. From an operational perspective, I had to make more decisions, quicker than in the previous 16 years combined. It was challenging from a staffing standpoint. How will we operate the jail? We’re still dealing with some of the issues; we still have an occasional outbreak.”

Hiring, jail challenges remain

Litman, who swore in his final class of new deputies and corrections officers on Dec. 19, said staffing shortages will be a challenge for the new sheriff. There were times when the office might only hire two deputies from a field of 500; most recently, Litman said, he could only fill three of five vacant spots from a hiring exam pool that included fewer than 100 candidates.

“This is a statewide, nationwide problem that is certainly not unique to our county,” Litman said. “And it’s not likely to change in the immediate future. Hopefully, down the road, the numbers change and become more attractive from an employer standpoint. But if you’re a potential employee right now, you like those numbers and have a lot of options.”

St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman stands outside the St. Louis County Jail. Bob King / 2018 file / Duluth News Tribune

Jail administration is a time-tested challenge for sheriffs. Throughout Litman’s tenure, St. Louis County has struggled with more inmates than it can house at the 1995-built Haines Road facility, prompting expensive transport and housing costs at other facilities.

The sheriff is tasked with housing the county’s inmates, but it’s largely a function of the courts to determine who remains in custody and for how long. Litman said far more inmates have identifiable mental health or chemical dependency issues today, and regulations also require that many be held in special-management units rather than the general population area.

The jail issue has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic — Litman said the average stay of an inmate is nearly twice as long — as the courts struggle to address a backlog and process new cases at the same pace.

St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman shows a historical collection of badges from the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“From a technological standpoint and from a building standpoint, over the years we’ve done a lot of upgrades,” he said. “The only piece hanging out there that’s going to require extra resources and some tough decisions would be the physical infrastructure regarding the St. Louis County Jail.”

Dan Lew, Northeastern Minnesota chief public defender, said Litman should be best remembered not as chief law enforcement officer but as “chief caretaker of the most vulnerable in our community.”

“(He was) never afraid to try something new, rather than continuing mass incarceration,” Lew said. “”He was the first in our region to have a sheriff fund: intensive pretrial release; Team 25 (fast-tracking chemical health assessment and release to treatment); diagnostic assessment; medication-assisted treatment and stepping up during COVID to help us show clients videos and print tens of thousands of pages of reports for those in his care. The chief caretaker will be missed.”

Tragedy and healing

In many ways, Litman said his final term was the toughest of his career. Amid the pandemic came the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparking international protests and scrutiny of the law enforcement profession.

Then, in May 2021, his wife, Jan, died suddenly after suffering a stroke.

“Had I known how challenging these last four years would be, I might have retired one term sooner,” Litman admitted. “But I don’t regret serving this last term, not in the least.”

Litman expects to keep busy in retirement. He has five Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen dogs at home in Gnesen Township — he and his wife raised hundreds of the puppies over the years and traveled to shows around the county. Over three decades, they produced 40-some American Kennel Club champions and sent a handful to the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Litman, a competitive curler, also hopes to capture an elusive senior men’s national championship.

Mike Robb (left) and Dave Johnson begin to sweep as skip Ross Litman releases the rock during the opening day of the USA Curling Senior National Championships at the Duluth Curling Club in 2018. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

He recalled how his professional training collided with his personal hobby during a bonspiel at the St. Paul Curling Club last December. When a fellow curler, Jim Stute, suddenly collapsed on the ice, Litman and others sprung into action.

The sheriff started chest compressions, but couldn’t get him breathing again. Instinctively, he yelled out for someone to look for an automated external defibrillator.

“I’ve done CPR, I bet, 100 times, and I’ve never saved a person,” he said. “That’s just the nature of work. By the time you get there, most often it’s not a successful outcome. … From personal and professional experience, I know life and I know death. The color of Jim — he’s not breathing, there’s no pulse — he’s dead.”

St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman gestures while talking about being sheriff for 20 years on Tuesday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Another curler traded off compressions with Litman before someone arrived with the AED.

“It shocks him and, I swear to God, it looked like he lifted up off the ice,” Litman recalled. “When he settles back down he (lets out a big gasp) and the color comes back.”

Litman was able to meet Stute’s wife the next day and has exchanged letters with his fellow curler, but hasn’t yet had an opportunity to meet him in person. A year later, he’s still in awe of what he witnessed that day.

“It’s hard for me to not get emotional telling this story,” he said, “because when my wife had her stroke, there wasn’t anything I could do. I told Jim in a letter — he was thanking me — and I’m like, ‘Dude, you have no idea what you have done for me.’”

Passing the baton

Litman, 62, retires as the county’s second-longest serving sheriff, after Sam Owens, who was in office from 1931-67.

The two-month gap between the election and start of the new term has provided a robust transitional period for Ramsay, who has spent time observing operations at the jail and 911 center and held meetings with Litman and other members of the department.

St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman discusses some of his predecessors on Tuesday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. He's pointing to a portrait of Sam Owens, the only man to hold the seat longer than Litman. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Ross was a good partner, and there’s no doubt he’ll be missed by many,” the sheriff-elect said. “He’s been helpful in the transition, facilitating meetings, and I appreciate that. You can’t help but like Ross; he’s a nice, good guy.”

Ramsay, 50, will bring with him a new undersheriff. He told the News Tribune he has selected Lt. Jason Akerson, a 26-year veteran from the Virginia office, to serve as No. 2.

Litman’s undersheriff and Ramsay’s election opponent, Jason Lukovsky, will remain in the agency and exercise his right to return to the highest-paid open position — a lieutenant job that will become vacant upon Akerson’s promotion.

While Litman backed Lukovsky in the election, he said he has faith in Ramsay — who headed agencies in Duluth and Wichita, Kansas, for nearly 16 years — to carry out the duties of the office.

“I see a lot of similarities in (Ramsay and Akerson) that I saw in me 20 years ago,” he said. “Neither of them really have the breadth of experience that I have now with two major pieces of our operation, which are the jail and 911. There’s a lot to it, and they realize it. They were asking, ‘When do you really start to feel comfortable with this work and think you know everything?’ And I told them, ‘It takes 16 years. By the end of my fourth term, starting the fifth, I felt a lot more comfortable doing this work.’”

Gordon Ramsay

Litman is resigning a day early for purposes of retirement benefits, leaving the county without a sheriff on New Year’s Day. Ramsay said he plans to privately take the oath for his term beginning Monday, to be followed by a ceremonial event on Jan. 12 in the county boardroom.

Ramsay said he doesn’t anticipate any major changes to start his term, but intends to spend a few months taking a close look at all operations and form a strategic plan for the future.

“There’s no doubt he loves that organization,” Ramsay said. “I told him I’ll do everything I can to make him proud of him in what we do and the direction we go.”