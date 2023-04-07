50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Itasca County deputy arrested for DUI

A subsequent blood test indicated the deputy’s blood alcohol content was 0.12 – about 50% higher than the 0.08 limit imposed by Minnesota law.

FILE: Itasca County Courthouse
The Itasca County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center in Grand Rapids is pictured on May 14, 2020. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Joe Bowen
Today at 5:40 PM

GRAND RAPIDS TWP. — A Northland sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday night for allegedly driving drunk.

A Minnesota state trooper pulled over an off-duty Itasca County Sheriff’s Office deputy in his personal vehicle around 10 p.m. on Thursday in Grand Rapids Township after the deputy allegedly ran a pair of stop signs in his personal SUV, according to a news release published Friday afternoon by sheriff’s office staff.

The trooper arrested the deputy, according to the release, and a subsequent blood test indicated the deputy’s blood alcohol content was 0.12 — about 50% higher than the 0.08 limit imposed by Minnesota law.

The News Tribune generally does not name people suspected of a crime until they’ve been formally charged. Itasca County court records do not show any charges for the deputy as of Friday evening.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, the news release claimed.

Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
