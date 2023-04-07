Itasca County deputy arrested for DUI

GRAND RAPIDS TWP. — A Northland sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday night for allegedly driving drunk.

A Minnesota state trooper pulled over an off-duty Itasca County Sheriff’s Office deputy in his personal vehicle around 10 p.m. on Thursday in Grand Rapids Township after the deputy allegedly ran a pair of stop signs in his personal SUV, according to a news release published Friday afternoon by sheriff’s office staff.

The trooper arrested the deputy, according to the release, and a subsequent blood test indicated the deputy’s blood alcohol content was 0.12 — about 50% higher than the 0.08 limit imposed by Minnesota law.

The News Tribune generally does not name people suspected of a crime until they’ve been formally charged. Itasca County court records do not show any charges for the deputy as of Friday evening.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, the news release claimed.