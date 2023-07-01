Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Iron Range woman pleads guilty to sexually assaulting infant

Darla Queen is expected to face a significant prison term, while her boyfriend continues to contest his case.

Tom Olsen
Today at 7:58 PM

VIRGINIA — An Iron Range woman has admitted that she and her boyfriend sexually assaulted a child and took photographs that were distributed online.

Darla Jean Queen, 34, of Mountain Iron, pleaded guilty this week to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of use of a minor in a pornographic work. Queen and Andrew Michael Nelson were arrested and charged in State District Court in October after authorities began investigating the source of the online images.

Darla Jean Queen

An agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office stipulates that Queen is expected to receive a sentence of 22 ⅓ years in prison. In exchange, the U.S. Attorney's Office will not pursue a federal indictment.

Court documents state that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension first contacted the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 3, indicating Nelson had uploaded five photos depicting adults performing sexual acts on an infant or young child.

The charges say investigators then obtained a search warrant, seizing numerous computers, phones, tablets and electronic storage devices — some of which appeared to have been freshly damaged — from the couple's apartment.

Nelson, 41, allegedly admitted to uploading each of the images, but denied ever engaging in sexual activity with children or taking such photographs.

Andrew Michael Nelson

While Nelson was giving the statement, Queen arrived home and subsequently spoke with officers. Authorities said she confessed to viewing child pornography with Nelson over the prior four months — "everything from little ones to teenagers and even older" — but initially denied abusing a child.

Upon further questioning, the complaints state, Queen admitted that the couple had assaulted, on two occasions in recent months, an infant who they had been babysitting. She also provided access codes to various devices.

Queen told investigators that Nelson would admit to his role, but he continued to deny the abuse when investigators brought them together in the apartment. The complaints state that he told Queen she was being "psychologically manipulated" and that she should "imagine what their life is going to be like" going forward.

Court documents indicate Queen continued to plead with Nelson to be honest, stating that there was video of them with the child on a laptop seized by police.

"But we could have gotten things in order and good attorneys and things in line," Nelson allegedly told his girlfriend, maintaining that all he knew about was child pornography.

Investigators said Nelson went on to make multiple comments regarding suicide and asked for them to "give him one day" before he was taken to jail.

Queen's anticipated sentence includes the maximum guideline term of 14 ⅓ years for the sexual assault, along with consecutive, four-year terms on each of the child pornography charges. Judge Andrew Peterson ordered an investigation of her background ahead of sentencing on Aug. 21.

Nelson faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count each of use of a minor in a pornographic work and possession of child pornography. He has not entered a plea, as defense attorneys have filed a motion to suppress his statement to investigators and evidence seized as a result of multiple search warrants. Testimony is expected before Judge Michelle Anderson on Aug. 17.

Queen and Nelson remain at the St. Louis County Jail.

To get help

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

National Sexual Assault Hotline:24/7 hotline: 800-656-4673

Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA):serves Duluth, Superior and Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties; 24/7 hotline 800-649-2921; submit a help request at casda.org/get-help

Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA):serves southern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 218-726-1931

Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County:serves northern St. Louis County; 218-749-4725; leave a message and an advocate will be contacted 24/7

Family Pathways:serves Carlton and Pine counties; 24/7 hotline 800-338-7233

Support Within Reach:serves Aitkin and Itasca counties; hotline 866-747-5008

North Shore Horizons:serves Lake County; 24/7 hotline 218-834-5924

Violence Prevention Center:serves Cook County; 24/7 hotline 218-387-1237

Friends Against Abuse:serves Koochiching County; 24/7 hotline 888-344-3264

Fond du Lac Reservation:24/7 hotline 218-348-1817

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa:Grand Portage Human Services 218-475-2453

Bois Forte Tribal Government–Victim Services Program:emergency cell 218-248-0067

Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
