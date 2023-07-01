Iron Range woman pleads guilty to sexually assaulting infant

VIRGINIA — An Iron Range woman has admitted that she and her boyfriend sexually assaulted a child and took photographs that were distributed online.

Darla Jean Queen, 34, of Mountain Iron, pleaded guilty this week to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of use of a minor in a pornographic work. Queen and Andrew Michael Nelson were arrested and charged in State District Court in October after authorities began investigating the source of the online images.

Darla Jean Queen

An agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office stipulates that Queen is expected to receive a sentence of 22 ⅓ years in prison. In exchange, the U.S. Attorney's Office will not pursue a federal indictment.

Court documents state that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension first contacted the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 3, indicating Nelson had uploaded five photos depicting adults performing sexual acts on an infant or young child.

The charges say investigators then obtained a search warrant, seizing numerous computers, phones, tablets and electronic storage devices — some of which appeared to have been freshly damaged — from the couple's apartment.

Nelson, 41, allegedly admitted to uploading each of the images, but denied ever engaging in sexual activity with children or taking such photographs.

Andrew Michael Nelson

While Nelson was giving the statement, Queen arrived home and subsequently spoke with officers. Authorities said she confessed to viewing child pornography with Nelson over the prior four months — "everything from little ones to teenagers and even older" — but initially denied abusing a child.

Upon further questioning, the complaints state, Queen admitted that the couple had assaulted, on two occasions in recent months, an infant who they had been babysitting. She also provided access codes to various devices.

Queen told investigators that Nelson would admit to his role, but he continued to deny the abuse when investigators brought them together in the apartment. The complaints state that he told Queen she was being "psychologically manipulated" and that she should "imagine what their life is going to be like" going forward.

Court documents indicate Queen continued to plead with Nelson to be honest, stating that there was video of them with the child on a laptop seized by police.

"But we could have gotten things in order and good attorneys and things in line," Nelson allegedly told his girlfriend, maintaining that all he knew about was child pornography.

Investigators said Nelson went on to make multiple comments regarding suicide and asked for them to "give him one day" before he was taken to jail.

Queen's anticipated sentence includes the maximum guideline term of 14 ⅓ years for the sexual assault, along with consecutive, four-year terms on each of the child pornography charges. Judge Andrew Peterson ordered an investigation of her background ahead of sentencing on Aug. 21.

Nelson faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count each of use of a minor in a pornographic work and possession of child pornography. He has not entered a plea, as defense attorneys have filed a motion to suppress his statement to investigators and evidence seized as a result of multiple search warrants. Testimony is expected before Judge Michelle Anderson on Aug. 17.

Queen and Nelson remain at the St. Louis County Jail.