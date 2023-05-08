Iron Range woman charged with shooting at husband

HIBBING — A northern St. Louis County woman allegedly fired several shots at her husband after an argument last week.

Elizabeth Beatrice Malone, 62, appeared Monday in State District Court on a felony count of second-degree assault and a gross misdemeanor charge of domestic assault with a firearm.

The incident occurred Wednesday at the couple's residence on Wein Road in Linden Grove Township, approximately 20 miles west of Cook.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim reported that he had packed a bag and was leaving the property after their dispute. He reported that he got to the end of the driveway and heard three or four "popping sounds."

The man told deputies he then realized he had forgotten his firearms and drove back to the house with the intention of retrieving them, but instead found Malone standing on the front porch and decided to drive away. As he left, according to the complaint, Malone was in a "shooting stance" and fired off two or three more rounds in his direction.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the home, finding six empty cartridge casings on the porch and a 9 mm pistol inside the residence. The slide of the pistol was still open and an another empty cartridge casing was still in the gun, the complaint notes.

Malone, who was arrested without incident, does not appear to have any criminal history. Judge Bhupesh Pattni set bail at $150,000 and ordered that she have no contact with the victim.

The defendant remained at the St. Louis County Jail as of Monday evening, with her next court appearance set for Thursday.