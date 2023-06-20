Iron Range school bus driver cited in crash

VIRGINIA — A bus driver has been cited for an Iron Range crash that hospitalized a teacher and left two students with minor injuries.

Bonnie JoAnn Locken, 71, of Hoyt Lakes, has been summoned to appear in court July 21 on a misdemeanor count of failing to stop at a stop sign.

Locken was filling in as a substitute driver for Mesabi East Schools in Aurora on March 23 when the bus, carrying a dozen students, attempted to cross an intersection in the Palo area and was T-boned by a pickup truck, according to police reports.

The other driver, Theodore Fredrickson, coincidentally, was a fifth grade teacher also headed to the school. Authorities said he was airlifted to a Duluth hospital and treated for a number of injuries, including fractures to his back and leg.

According to police reports:

The collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 100 and Palo Road 41 in White Township, approximately 10 miles south of the Aurora school. Multiple 911 calls were placed by students aboard the bus, which went off the road and crashed into some trees before coming to rest.

St. Louis County sheriff's deputies arrived to find Locken aboard the bus near the rear emergency exit, with students walking to safety at a nearby church. But Fredrickson, 53, of Makinen, was trapped in his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and indicated his legs were going numb. Arrangements were made for him to be flown to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

Locken had a deep laceration on her nose. Asked if she had any other injuries, she replied: "A broken heart."

The driver was transported to Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora, as was one girl who sustained a leg injury. The student's brother was also later evaluated for back soreness.

Deputies said the bus, which was eastbound on Palo Road, had a stop sign at the intersection. Fredrickson, driving north to school on County Road 100, did not.

Locken, in an interview after being discharged from the hospital, said she was driving into bright sun at the time and didn't notice the stop sign until she was 10-15 feet from the intersection. She said she was driving approximately 40 mph and attempted to brake, but slid into the intersection and felt as though she hit something in the road — not initially realizing the bus had been struck just behind the side door.

Locken agreed to have her phone searched by investigators, who found no indication that it was in use at the time. A black box was recovered from the bus but its manufacturer determined the hard drive was outdated and had not recorded any video since 2018.

Fredrickson later told investigators he sustained a compound fracture to his left femur, a fractured lower vertebra, a dislocated toe, chest bruising and a laceration that required a half-dozen stitches.

The teacher said he was traveling at approximately 60 mph on his normal route and was not distracted.

"I didn't see much because it happened so fast," he reported. "Within seconds, I saw orange/yellow."

Locken does not have any apparent criminal or traffic history. She had previously resigned Mesabi East in April 2022, with the School Board offering "appreciation for her years of dedicated service to the district."