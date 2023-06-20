Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Iron Range school bus driver cited in crash

The substitute driver told investigators the sun was in her eyes and she had difficulty seeing a stop sign.

Bus crash.jpg
The scene of a crash involving a school bus, shown in the trees to the left, and a pickup truck in the Palo area March 23.
Contributed / St. Louis County Sheriff's Office
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 4:26 PM

VIRGINIA — A bus driver has been cited for an Iron Range crash that hospitalized a teacher and left two students with minor injuries.

Bonnie JoAnn Locken, 71, of Hoyt Lakes, has been summoned to appear in court July 21 on a misdemeanor count of failing to stop at a stop sign.

Bus crash.jpg
Local
FROM MARCH: 3 injured in bus crash near Aurora
Authorities said the bus, transporting students to Mesabi East High School, failed to stop at an intersection.
March 23, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Locken was filling in as a substitute driver for Mesabi East Schools in Aurora on March 23 when the bus, carrying a dozen students, attempted to cross an intersection in the Palo area and was T-boned by a pickup truck, according to police reports.

The other driver, Theodore Fredrickson, coincidentally, was a fifth grade teacher also headed to the school. Authorities said he was airlifted to a Duluth hospital and treated for a number of injuries, including fractures to his back and leg.

According to police reports:

ADVERTISEMENT

The collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 100 and Palo Road 41 in White Township, approximately 10 miles south of the Aurora school. Multiple 911 calls were placed by students aboard the bus, which went off the road and crashed into some trees before coming to rest.

St. Louis County sheriff's deputies arrived to find Locken aboard the bus near the rear emergency exit, with students walking to safety at a nearby church. But Fredrickson, 53, of Makinen, was trapped in his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and indicated his legs were going numb. Arrangements were made for him to be flown to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

Locken had a deep laceration on her nose. Asked if she had any other injuries, she replied: "A broken heart."

The driver was transported to Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora, as was one girl who sustained a leg injury. The student's brother was also later evaluated for back soreness.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS

Deputies said the bus, which was eastbound on Palo Road, had a stop sign at the intersection. Fredrickson, driving north to school on County Road 100, did not.

Locken, in an interview after being discharged from the hospital, said she was driving into bright sun at the time and didn't notice the stop sign until she was 10-15 feet from the intersection. She said she was driving approximately 40 mph and attempted to brake, but slid into the intersection and felt as though she hit something in the road — not initially realizing the bus had been struck just behind the side door.

Locken agreed to have her phone searched by investigators, who found no indication that it was in use at the time. A black box was recovered from the bus but its manufacturer determined the hard drive was outdated and had not recorded any video since 2018.

Fredrickson later told investigators he sustained a compound fracture to his left femur, a fractured lower vertebra, a dislocated toe, chest bruising and a laceration that required a half-dozen stitches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teacher said he was traveling at approximately 60 mph on his normal route and was not distracted.

"I didn't see much because it happened so fast," he reported. "Within seconds, I saw orange/yellow."

Locken does not have any apparent criminal or traffic history. She had previously resigned Mesabi East in April 2022, with the School Board offering "appreciation for her years of dedicated service to the district."

more by tom olsen
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Iron Range man sentenced to 12 years for child sexual abuse
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to charges in two of three cases involving separate victims.
June 19, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
man removing hose from huge clear tank filled with water on truck trailer
Local
Volunteers keep Grandma's Marathon runners hydrated with 15,000 gallons of water
June 17, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth felon gets 5 years for shooting at murder scene
June 14, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth businessman sent to prison for child sexual abuse
June 12, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
4-year-old boy dies after ATV rollover in Hibbing gravel pit
June 20, 2023 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Money comes in for Blatnik Bridge replacement project
June 20, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
View of lake from campfire site, surrounded by trees
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Spooky campfire stories, tubing shenanigans, and other Minnesota lake memories
June 20, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
A wrist wearing a black watch with a large circle on the face
Health
Seizure detection devices now covered by Minnesota medical assistance
June 20, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
White man wearing grey t-shirt and runner's number stretches on a patch of grass in front of Duluth Harbor, with Aerial Lift Bridge visible in background.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Breaking a sweat at the William A. Irvin 5K
June 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler