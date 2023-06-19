Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Iron Range man sentenced to 12 years for child sexual abuse

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to charges in two of three cases involving separate victims.

courtroom gavel
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 3:05 PM

VIRGINIA — An Iron Range man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing multiple young children.

Robert John Coyle, 21, of McDavitt Township, received the guideline sentence from Judge Robert Friday last week in State District Court.

Robert John Coyle.jpg
Robert John Coyle

Coyle in May pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in separate cases, waiving his trial rights and agreeing to forgo any motion for a departure from state guidelines. The St. Louis County Attorney's Office, meanwhile, dismissed another case that involved a third alleged victim.

The three cases were brought against Coyle in October and November 2021, each alleging he had committed multiple acts against preteen children who were known to him. Friday last summer denied his motion to dismiss the claims, finding probable cause to support a total of 15 charges.

A complaint states that one victim described at least four occasions on which Coyle touched her intimate parts or forced the victim to touch him. The second victim also described five instances of Coyle inappropriately touching her, adding she had asked him to stop each time, according to court filings.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS

The third alleged victim initially did not disclose any incidents to a forensic child abuse interviewer. However, upon being told that Coyle had been arrested on the other allegations, she returned and described at least four specific sexual assaults and an occasion when Coyle had slapped her in the face.

According to the complaint, the child said she initially did not disclose the abuse because she "was afraid" and "Coyle told her if she ever told anyone about what happened she was never see him again."

Coyle remained in the St. Louis County Jail throughout the case. With credit for time served, he will be eligible for supervised release from prison in October 2029, after which he will be subject to 10 years of conditional release.

To get help

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

National Sexual Assault Hotline:24/7 hotline: 800-656-4673

Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA):serves Duluth, Superior and Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties; 24/7 hotline 800-649-2921; submit a help request at casda.org/get-help

Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA):serves southern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 218-726-1931

Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County:serves northern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 800-300-3102

Family Pathways:serves Carlton and Pine counties; 24/7 hotline 800-338-7233

Support Within Reach:serves Aitkin and Itasca counties; hotline 866-747-5008

North Shore Horizons:serves Lake County; 24/7 hotline 218-834-5924

Violence Prevention Center:serves Cook County; 24/7 hotline 218-387-1237

Friends Against Abuse:serves Koochiching County; 24/7 hotline 888-344-3264

Fond du Lac Reservation:24/7 hotline 218-348-1817

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa:Grand Portage Human Services 218-475-2453

Bois Forte Tribal Government–Victim Services Program:emergency cell 218-248-0067

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Spice Lake fire
Local
Boundary Waters fire mostly contained, hasn't grown
June 19, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Minnesota
Conservation community in west-central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
June 19, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Blatnik2.jpg
Local
Wisconsin's Joint Finance Committee OKs $400M for Blatnik Bridge project
June 19, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Venus corona
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Venus falls back, moon springs forward
June 19, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
White man in striped shirt sits at a piano, happily playing and singing in a house near windows with sunny greenery visible in background.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth's Max Morath, ragtime legend and public TV pioneer, dead at 96
June 19, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
The Aerial Lift Bridge is seen from a paddleboard in Duluth Harbor. The forward tip of the paddleboard is visible, with a "Paddle North" logo.
Lifestyle
Duluth from dawn to dusk: A journey through one long summer day
June 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler