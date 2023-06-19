Iron Range man sentenced to 12 years for child sexual abuse

VIRGINIA — An Iron Range man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing multiple young children.

Robert John Coyle, 21, of McDavitt Township, received the guideline sentence from Judge Robert Friday last week in State District Court.

Robert John Coyle

Coyle in May pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in separate cases, waiving his trial rights and agreeing to forgo any motion for a departure from state guidelines. The St. Louis County Attorney's Office, meanwhile, dismissed another case that involved a third alleged victim.

The three cases were brought against Coyle in October and November 2021, each alleging he had committed multiple acts against preteen children who were known to him. Friday last summer denied his motion to dismiss the claims, finding probable cause to support a total of 15 charges.

A complaint states that one victim described at least four occasions on which Coyle touched her intimate parts or forced the victim to touch him. The second victim also described five instances of Coyle inappropriately touching her, adding she had asked him to stop each time, according to court filings.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS







The third alleged victim initially did not disclose any incidents to a forensic child abuse interviewer. However, upon being told that Coyle had been arrested on the other allegations, she returned and described at least four specific sexual assaults and an occasion when Coyle had slapped her in the face.

According to the complaint, the child said she initially did not disclose the abuse because she "was afraid" and "Coyle told her if she ever told anyone about what happened she was never see him again."

Coyle remained in the St. Louis County Jail throughout the case. With credit for time served, he will be eligible for supervised release from prison in October 2029, after which he will be subject to 10 years of conditional release.