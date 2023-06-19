Iron Range man sentenced to 12 years for child sexual abuse
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to charges in two of three cases involving separate victims.
VIRGINIA — An Iron Range man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing multiple young children.
Robert John Coyle, 21, of McDavitt Township, received the guideline sentence from Judge Robert Friday last week in State District Court.
Coyle in May pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in separate cases, waiving his trial rights and agreeing to forgo any motion for a departure from state guidelines. The St. Louis County Attorney's Office, meanwhile, dismissed another case that involved a third alleged victim.
The three cases were brought against Coyle in October and November 2021, each alleging he had committed multiple acts against preteen children who were known to him. Friday last summer denied his motion to dismiss the claims, finding probable cause to support a total of 15 charges.
A complaint states that one victim described at least four occasions on which Coyle touched her intimate parts or forced the victim to touch him. The second victim also described five instances of Coyle inappropriately touching her, adding she had asked him to stop each time, according to court filings.
ADVERTISEMENT
The third alleged victim initially did not disclose any incidents to a forensic child abuse interviewer. However, upon being told that Coyle had been arrested on the other allegations, she returned and described at least four specific sexual assaults and an occasion when Coyle had slapped her in the face.
According to the complaint, the child said she initially did not disclose the abuse because she "was afraid" and "Coyle told her if she ever told anyone about what happened she was never see him again."
Coyle remained in the St. Louis County Jail throughout the case. With credit for time served, he will be eligible for supervised release from prison in October 2029, after which he will be subject to 10 years of conditional release.
To get help
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.
National Sexual Assault Hotline:24/7 hotline: 800-656-4673
Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA):serves Duluth, Superior and Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties; 24/7 hotline 800-649-2921; submit a help request at casda.org/get-help
Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA):serves southern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 218-726-1931
Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County:serves northern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 800-300-3102
Family Pathways:serves Carlton and Pine counties; 24/7 hotline 800-338-7233
Support Within Reach:serves Aitkin and Itasca counties; hotline 866-747-5008
North Shore Horizons:serves Lake County; 24/7 hotline 218-834-5924
Violence Prevention Center:serves Cook County; 24/7 hotline 218-387-1237
Friends Against Abuse:serves Koochiching County; 24/7 hotline 888-344-3264
Fond du Lac Reservation:24/7 hotline 218-348-1817
Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa:Grand Portage Human Services 218-475-2453
Bois Forte Tribal Government–Victim Services Program:emergency cell 218-248-0067
ADVERTISEMENT