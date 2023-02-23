Iron Range man charged with raping, stalking woman

VIRGINIA — An Iron Range man is accused of raping and stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Timothy Ronald Marohnic Jr., 34, of Virginia, was charged last week in State District Court with five felonies after a series of alleged incidents that included physical and sexual assaults.

Timothy Ronald Marohnic

According to a criminal complaint:

The victim went to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office in Virginia on Feb. 14 to report that she had just been raped by Marohnic. Her friend also provided photos of the woman with a black eye after an incident in January in which Marohnic allegedly struck her with a flashlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim reported they had been in a relationship for eight years and lived together before she purchased a home. She said she wanted to be single but Marohnic continued to harass her and live in a garage on her property.

The woman said Marohnic showed up in her house around 10 a.m. on Valentine's Day and began yelling at her, stating something like, "If you're not going to give it up, I'm going to take it from you." She said she became nervous, grabbing a bottle to defend herself and ordering Marohnic to leave.

The defendant then grabbed the victim by the neck, squeezing so hard she could not breathe, and touching her over her clothes. The woman said he then threw her on the bed, stripped her of her clothes and raped her. She described feeling pain and said she yelled at Marohnic and attempted to fight him off.

"I'm going to take what I want if you're not going to give it," he allegedly reiterated during the assault.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS







The victim also told investigators of the previously unreported incident in January in which she said Marohnic "busted her face" with a flashlight after she gave a friend some items that belonged to him.

After that incident, she said she left the state for two weeks and, upon returning, stayed with a friend for a while to avoid Marohnic's harassment. The woman said she even provided him money to help with the expense of moving off her property, but he failed to do so.

Marohnic is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, stalking and domestic assault by strangulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court records show that Marohnic has at least three prior domestic assault convictions, along with other offenses including criminal vehicular operation, impaired driving and fleeing a police officer. He also had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court on several pending driving-related charges.

St. Louis County prosecutor Chris Florey noted Marohnic could face a substantial prison term, and he will seek an above-guideline sentence due to the alleged rape occurring in the victim's home.

"According to reports, defendant has recently threatened suicide, including suicide by cop,' and was located with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in his truck," Florey told the court. "Defendant fought with Sgt. (Wayne) Toewe when taken into custody. Defendant appears desperate to maintain his relationship with the alleged victim."

Judge Andrew Peterson granted the prosecutor's request to set bail at $100,000. Marohnic on Thursday remained in the St. Louis County Jail, with his next court appearance set for Monday.