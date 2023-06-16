Inside Chum: Conversations with Duluth's unhoused

DULUTH — As its doors on First Avenue West swing open to welcome people seeking refuge and wave goodbye to those leaving, Chum continues to stand as a constant beacon of hope for those experiencing homelessness.

Doughnuts, Campbell’s tomato soup and cantaloupe were among the food offered inside Chum’s drop-in center, a place where anyone can come to receive resources like food and a bed. A checkerboard and Green Lantern comic sat on the windowsill. "Supergirl" played on the TV across from a coffee stand while a constant beep echoed throughout the room.

Dan Block, right, a Chum employee, opens the door for a man inside the Chum Center on Wednesday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Several people were quietly scattered at the tables set throughout the space, but voices quickly greeted Dan Block, one of Chum’s shelter staff, as he passed through.



Especially in the winter, it’s not right to kick somebody out when it’s really really cold. What needs to be done is build more shelters. Robert Shaw

Block, who has worked at Chum for six months after moving from Superior, said he sleeps well knowing his work is helping a community with many who are on their last leg.

“It just gives me some sense of faith, some hope that there’s places out there like Chum that aren’t just sitting by and letting all of society trample over these people,” Block said. “We need to take care of our people who are less fortunate.”

The Chum Center is located at 125 N. First Ave. W. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Chum is a nonprofit organization celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Since its creation, Chum has aimed to support people experiencing homelessness or food insecurity, and has since grown to become Duluth's largest safety net for homelessness.

The center, which serves more than 8,000 people per year, includes a drop-in center, emergency shelter, clinic and housing services. Additionally, Chum also has two food shelves that distributed more than 500,000 pounds of food to those in need last year.

Whether it’s offering health care services or a cigarette, Chum works to provide as much help as possible to those who need it, Block said.

Although many who walk through the doors battle addiction or mental illness, Chum houses a “wide array” of people, according to Block, including those going through financial issues, divorce or even a missed rent payment.

“There’s a weird stigma around homelessness. People think it’s just lazy people who don’t want to get up and get a job, but that’s not the case,” Block said. “We have a lot of people struggling and they’re not going to be able to function the same as you or I do.”

'You have to invest in a community that can’t invest in itself'

One of those people struggling is 46-year-old Robert Shaw, who previously lived in his family’s home in Georgia and now carries two large bags along with him. After his parents died and he was evicted from the house, Shaw took a Greyhound bus to stay with a friend in Duluth before ending up at Chum in November.

Robert Shaw sits at a table with his bag inside the Chum Center on Wednesday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s a place to go and not have to worry about the bugs, not getting bit, having a soft place to lay down, no hard floors,” Shaw said.

Shaw has come and gone from Chum since first arriving, and most recently returned on Tuesday. While he hopes to find a “different atmosphere” at a new shelter, the lack of stable housing causes fear that he will end up back on the street.

“Especially in the winter, it’s not right to kick somebody out when it’s really, really cold,” Shaw said. “What needs to be done is build more shelters.”

Outside the Chum Center, more than a dozen people congregated among cigarette butts and personal belongings. Some talked and laughed together, while others sat silently huddled on their own.



You don’t feel like you have any roots or ties, and you’re kind of going with the flow. It’s a feeling of insecurity and quiet desperation when you don’t feel connected with anything. James Robinson

William Nelson, a 67-year-old father of two sons, talked with several people as he floated among groups with the help of a cane. As he nears a year of sobriety from drugs and alcohol, Nelson said he enjoys staying at Chum because they support people trying to get back on their feet.

William Nelson gets some food offered in the Chum Center on Wednesday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“The person I used to be, I was a drug addict and drug dealer. I gave all that up,” Nelson said. “I think they do a good job and really try to help people.”

Nelson arrived at Chum on Tuesday after being released from prison for failing to call his parole officer roughly two weeks earlier. According to Nelson, he spends most of his time at the center alone, along with the occasional game of cribbage.

Despite his disability preventing him from working, Nelson said he hopes to get an apartment in the next few weeks and eventually leave Minnesota to explore out West.

Not everyone shared Nelson’s optimism. James Robinson, 59, first came to Chum’s food shelf a decade ago for a cup of coffee and internet access, but never thought he would need it as a place to live.

James Robinson, who is experiencing homelessness, sits outside the Chum Center on Wednesday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“You don’t feel like you have any roots or ties, and you’re kind of going with the flow,” Robinson said. “It’s a feeling of insecurity and quiet desperation when you don’t feel connected with anything.”

Robinson said he and his girlfriend moved apartments after experiencing racial profiling, and bounced among motels until they ran out of money. The pair separated, and Robinson spent several nights cold and wet sleeping in a park before coming to Chum.

“It’s a blessing to be sure,” Robinson said. “At least I know I have a place to sleep and start my day on a better footing. I can sit down and make a plan to be independent.”

Robinson added he views his experience with homelessness as a glass half-full because of Chum’s resources that prevent a more desperate situation. However, although he does not want to be seen by people in his current state, he feels like unhoused people are treated like caged animals by members of the community who do not understand the experience of homelessness.

James Robinson talks about his experience being homeless. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“They need to understand that you have to invest in a community that can’t invest in itself,” Robinson said. “This community probably has always existed and probably always will. Let’s face it, the issues that get people here have been here and will continue to be here.”

Robinson's favorite book is "The Life of Pi," a story about someone surviving being lost at sea after a storm sank the ship they were on.

Although he hopes his time at Chum is a “layover” for better things ahead, Robinson said when he reads the book, it feels like he is being told his own story.

“It kind of reminds me of me here, shipwrecked,” Robinson said. “Everything is almost, like, imaginary because I have to detach or I’d go insane. That detachment from reality, I believe, relates to that.”

James Robinson walks toward Chum. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Compassion and understanding

As she wears a shirt reading "IT’S FINE, I’M FINE, EVERYTHING IS FINE," Chum support staff member Deb Ekberg works to spread hope to anyone who walks through the center’s doors.

Ekberg has spent the last six years with Chum, and in that time said she has seen more people coming in and seeking help. Some have lost everything they had, and some have gone from housed to unhoused in the span of less than a day.

A woman sleeps on a sidewalk in downtown Duluth on Wednesday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s a different situation for everyone,” Ekberg said.

Many people who use Chum’s services are traumatized from losing their home, Ekberg said. Additionally, many become used to being homeless and give up hope of finding a place to belong again after spending months or years stuck waiting on housing lists.

Ekberg has experienced homelessness previously, and said she hopes for more compassion and understanding from the Duluth community on something that continues to negatively impact people’s lives.

“Make them feel at home here; be kind to them,” Ekberg said. “I was homeless once for like three months, but that was long enough. I know where they’re coming from. It’s devastating.”