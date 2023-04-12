Inmates fill sandbags as Northland officials prepare for flooding

DULUTH — Water always flows downhill, of course, but to get there it will take the path of least resistance, and that sometimes means going places where people don’t want it.

Water from a record-deep snowpack melting fast in 60-degree temperatures is overwhelming natural and human-made systems across the Northland this week. It is filling creeks, rivers and ditches and spilling around culverts, over roads, into basements and even into sanitary sewage systems.

Worse yet, up to an inch of rain is forecast for Friday night into Saturday, with some snow to follow, adding more water into the mix and leading officials to say widespread flooding is possible.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, National Weather Service, the Duluth Fire Department and other officials held a joint briefing Wednesday to warn residents of the potential flooding dangers.

Inmates at both the Duluth federal prison and Northeast Regional Corrections Center facility were busy Wednesday filling sandbags to be ready if needed by county crews or the public, said Dewey Johnson, St. Louis County emergency operations director.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis River at Scanlon is expected to reach flood stage by Saturday, with minor flooding occurring in that area. The Mississippi River near Aitkin could begin causing flooding issues over the weekend as well.

Some county roads in the Floodwood-Meadowlands area were already inundated and closed Wednesday, but county officials said they hoped to have those reopened soon. Highway 13 in the Port Wing area along Wisconsin’s South Shore of Lake Superior also was closed.

Pete Johnson, assistant chief of the Duluth Fire Department, said city public works crews are busy trying to de-ice as many of the city’s 3,000 culverts as possible to facilitate the flow of water so urban flooding doesn’t occur. But he said large amounts of debris, including trees downed in the December ice and snowstorms, could end up clogging creeks, ditches and culverts.

“The water is going to run down that hill and we can’t stop it,’’ Johnson noted of Duluth’s topography.

Aerial view of the waterfall along Amity Creek near Lester Park on Wednesday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth officially had 30 inches of snow on the ground as of April 1, one of only four times in recorded history that much snow has hung on into April. Before the melt started, meteorologists said the snowpack was holding the equivalent of 4-10 inches of rain across the Northland, with a foot or more along the North Shore and Shore Shore. Some of that already has melted over the past two unusually warm days, said Ketzel Levens, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth, but much of it remains, especially in shaded areas.

Ketzel Levens, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, spoke abut the potential of rain falling on top of melting snow across the Northland this weekend as officials from St. Louis County and the Duluth Fire Department listened Wednesday in Duluth. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

Levens said that one mitigating factor appears to be that little or no frost in the ground has allowed much of the melting snow to soak in rather than run off.

“But eventually the ground will become saturated” and runoff will increase, she added.

Officials warned motorists not to drive into flooded areas because the road could be washed out or water could be deeper than it looks, noting most deaths in floods occur in vehicles. As little as 6 inches of fast-running water can sweep people off their feet and downstream, and as little as a foot can move a car, officials noted.

As snow continues to melt in the higher temperatures, water moves fast along Amity Creek on Wednesday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Northlanders are encouraged to report any flooding to your local police or sheriff's office by calling 911 and to the National Weather Service in Duluth at 800-685-8612.

The rapid meltdown should slow starting this weekend with cooler temperatures moving into the Northland. The National Weather Service in Duluth is forecasting low temperatures to fall back into the 20s by Sunday night with highs only in the 30s or 40s by Monday.

The Weather Service last week warned of much higher than normal chances for flooding along the Mississippi River from Aitkin south; along the entire St. Croix and Chippewa river systems; along the Bad River near Odanah in Wisconsin; along North Shore streams; along the St. Louis River west of Duluth; and potentially along the Rainy River system along the Minnesota/Ontario border.

Minnesota Power officials said water began flowing into Island Lake rapidly on Tuesday night but that the reservoir’s water level had been lowered in recent weeks to make room for the major expected meltwater.

Meanwhile, Duluth and Proctor were reporting massive infiltration of melting snow water into the city's sanitary sewer stems, with Proctor officials asking residents to conserve water.