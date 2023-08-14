Inmate found dead at St. Louis County Jail
The cause of death remained unknown Sunday.
DULUTH — Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the St. Louis County Jail was found dead.
The 34-year-old man was found in alone and unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported in a Sunday evening news release. Staff attempted CPR while waiting for Mayo Ambulance and the Duluth Fire Department to arrive. The man, who authorites have not named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"There were no altercations, and no obvious cause of death," the Sheriff's Office said. The cause of death remained unknown Sunday.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated Weiss, the federal prosecutor handling the case, to special counsel status, which would give him additional authority to continue his investigation.
A judge acquitted the 53-year-old Iron Range man, saying he was "incapable of knowing the wrongness of his actions."
Jacob Colt Johnson has been charged with mutilating a corpse in Douglas County Circuit Court
A 19-year-old woman, alleged to have arranged a drug purchase that ultimately led to a man's overdose death, made her first appearance on a charge of third-degree murder.
A search process is underway as Lake and Cook counties will see a new judge for the first time in 13 years.
An attorney for the companies has estimated more than 1,500 owners of nonresidential properties were subject to similar fees and were also due reimbursement for years of paying inflated charges.
James Robert Hess was sentenced Monday in Aitkin County District Court for the murder of William Hess
Researchers said changes in enforcement practices, training and outreach efforts could improve relations with BIPOC community members.
A judge declined a request to place the defendant on probation, but stopped short of imposing the full prison term sought by prosecutors.
ADVERTISEMENT