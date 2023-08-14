Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Inmate found dead at St. Louis County Jail

The cause of death remained unknown Sunday.

FILE: St. Louis County Jail
A general population area at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is seen on Nov. 28, 2018.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:40 PM

DULUTH — Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the St. Louis County Jail was found dead.

The 34-year-old man was found in alone and unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported in a Sunday evening news release. Staff attempted CPR while waiting for Mayo Ambulance and the Duluth Fire Department to arrive. The man, who authorites have not named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no altercations, and no obvious cause of death," the Sheriff's Office said. The cause of death remained unknown Sunday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
