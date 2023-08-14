Inmate found dead at St. Louis County Jail

DULUTH — Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the St. Louis County Jail was found dead.

The 34-year-old man was found in alone and unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported in a Sunday evening news release. Staff attempted CPR while waiting for Mayo Ambulance and the Duluth Fire Department to arrive. The man, who authorites have not named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no altercations, and no obvious cause of death," the Sheriff's Office said. The cause of death remained unknown Sunday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.