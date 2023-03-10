99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction

Work has stopped in the immediate area. The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and tribal nations may do additional archaeological work there.

Aerial view of construction in neighborhood.
Aerial view of the U.S. Highway 53 rebuild, part of the Twin Ports Interchange, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth on Thursday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
March 09, 2023 06:05 PM

DULUTH — Human remains, determined to be Indigenous, were found during construction of the Twin Ports Interchange, pausing work in one area of the project.

The Duluth Police Department responded Feb. 14 to the report of a "possible human bone” in a construction area of the Lincoln Park neighborhood where U.S. Highway 53 is being rebuilt, Duluth Police Department spokesperson Mattie Hjelseth said in an email to the News Tribune.

“An archaeologist was on scene when officers arrived and the archaeologist stated the bone is a partial jaw bone. The medical examiner's office was consulted. The Fond du Lac Band was advised and collected the bone,” Hjelseth said, citing the incident report.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and other state agencies interviewed by the News Tribune on Thursday were intentionally vague about what was found and where it was found, citing state and federal laws.

Aerial view of highway construction site.
Local
FROM 2022: Another $168 million of work added to Twin Ports Interchange
Reconstruction of the Garfield Avenue interchange and Highway 53 ramps will dovetail with ongoing reconstruction, ending years of potential delays.
June 28, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Brady Slater

“As a result of a MnDOT-related project, culturally sensitive material has been found,” said Dylan Goetsch, the field investigator for the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, a state agency, adding that the find triggered Minnesota’s Private Cemeteries Act and the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goetsch said this is the only such find during the massive, multi-year project on Interstate 35, U.S. Highway 53 and Interstate 535 at the interchange formerly nicknamed the “Can of Worms." Construction work began in 2020 and ramped up in 2021.

Additionally, nothing was found during the highway’s original construction, dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.

“To our knowledge, there hasn’t been any sort of records that anyone has been able to find that previous construction work identified any burials or disturbed any burials in this area,” Goetsch said.

Interchange area.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Duane Hill, district engineer for the MnDOT, said the discovery triggered the project’s “Unanticipated Discovery Plan,” which was developed ahead of construction with consultation of Ojibwe and Dakota nations. “So when the sensitive cultural material was discovered, we implemented that plan,” Hill said.

Under the plan, work in that area stops to avoid additional burial disturbances, security is bolstered and the proper agencies and tribal nations are informed of the find.

Hill said crews working at that specific site have moved to other locations in the sprawling Twin Ports Interchange project.

It is not yet known if the discovery will change the project timeline or design.

“We don’t know how this is going to impact our project schedule,” Hill said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work on I-35 and the Garfield Interchange will finish this fall while the Highway 53 bridge is scheduled, as of now, for completion in fall 2024. Reconstruction of nearby local streets will wrap up in 2025.

Read more
Another $168 million of work added to Twin Ports Interchange
As Midtown skatepark removed ahead of schedule, community rallies to relocate ramps
'Marquee' days mark interchange progress in Duluth
City details gas main damage, temporary repair
Pivotal interchange work to merge Duluth creeks takes shape
Duluth's 'can of worms' comes down

Goetsch said whenever human remains are found, the first thing to do is to work with law enforcement to determine whether it's a crime scene. He said his office is brought in if it’s determined not to be a crime scene and it’s clear that it is “a settler or American Indian.”

Studying the layer of soil the remains are found in and any surrounding artifacts will help narrow things further.

“At this point, it’s clear that the burial is American Indian,” Goetsch said. “And so when that happens, my office then kind of jointly takes the lead.”

Additional archaeological work may be completed to determine if there are other burial sites or artifacts nearby.

In doing so, the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council will work alongside MnDOT, State Archaeologist Amanda Gronhovd’s office and tribal nations, like the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, or other tribal nations in Minnesota.

“We’re working with a number of tribal communities to see who can help facilitate this work to make sure it’s done appropriately and whatnot,” Goetsch said.

A spokesperson for the Fond du Lac Band did not respond to News Tribune inquiries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any artifacts or human remains will be repatriated to “their appropriate tribal community or nation,” Goetsch said.

related

Human remains have been found at several recent road construction sites in Duluth.

A burial ground was disturbed by crews after MnDOT failed to consult with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior prior to the start of the Minnesota Highway 23 bridge replacement project over Mission Creek in the Fond du Lac neighborhood.

And in 2018, several empty, lidless wood coffins and possible human bones were found along Arlington Avenue during a planned archaeological exploratory ahead of a St. Louis County road project in the area.

The items are assumed to be remnants left behind during a 1960s grave relocation project involving nearby Greenwood Cemetery, where about 5,000 people from the St. Louis County Poor Farm were buried from 1891-1947.

A worker hands an object to local archaeologist Susan Mulholland (right) for examination on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at a excavation site along Arlington Avenue near Arrowhead Road. Steve Kuchera / Forum News Service
News
FROM 2018: Empty coffins, possible human bone found in Duluth dig
Fifty empty, lidless wood coffins and a possible human leg bone have been found buried in the ground along Arlington Avenue in Duluth.
August 27, 2018 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Lisa Kaczke

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
3509577+police.jpg
Local
Grand Marais homicide victim ID'd; suspect sought protective order against 77-year-old
March 09, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Garry Bjorklund
Local
Garry Bjorklund pleads guilty to drunken driving
March 09, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Hermantown heads to semifinal
March 09, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC_0326.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota GOP lawmakers push higher fentanyl penalties in public safety proposal
March 09, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Women on stage
Local
2023 Rosie Awards honor Northland women
March 08, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Ben Ulrich experiences first deer opener as a Minnesota DNR conservation officer
Northland Outdoors
DNR to host Cloquet open house for prospective conservation officers
March 09, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Panfish action heating up on inland lakes
March 09, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston