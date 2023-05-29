In Duluth, a simulation of real-world poverty

DULUTH — It was at the end of the second week when Glen Guten’s rickety car ran out of gas, and he missed a shift at Normalville’s general employer.

“I couldn’t make it,” he told girlfriend Gayle Garofalo.

“Do you still have your job?” Garofalo asked, worried. Guten wasn’t sure. He had to head back to work to let them know what had happened.

Cory Paliewicz, left, and Seth Justice Loeffler-Kemp, right, sort out their mock family's finances at a "poverty simulator" held Thursday at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School in Duluth. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

The two had been living in a homeless shelter with Gerald Garofalo, Gayle’s 1-year-old son from a previous relationship, and needed to find more stable housing soon.

“Guten,” though, was actually Cory Paliewicz, a geologist at Lake Superior Consulting. “Gayle” was actually Seth Justice Loeffler-Kemp, a St. Louis County 911 dispatcher and campaign manager for Mayor Emily Larson. “Gerald” was a News Tribune reporter, and “Normalville” was the gym at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School.

Each was randomly assigned those personas at a poverty simulator held Thursday and organized by Community Action Duluth, Detroit Lakes, Minn.-based Mahube-Otwa, and Duluth Public School’s Office of Education Equity.

Community Action Duluth executive director Classie Dudley speaks prior to a poverty simulation at the Myers-Wilkins Elementary School gymnasium on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Simulators like the one held Thursday are meant to teach stakeholders how to understand the narratives of poverty and avoid stereotypes, according to Classie Dudley, the executive director at Community Action.

“Stakeholders who have the power to vote on laws,” Dudley explained, “to change policy.”

In attendance Thursday were a handful of Duluth Public Schools staff and administrators, a St. Louis County prosecutor, a few Duluth politicians, and several members of area social service organizations.

The simulation offered a first-person view of the obstacles faced by people with little means. About 40 participants in about a dozen simulated families spent a faux month in Normalville working low-paying jobs, grappling with transportation and child care, worrying about bills, and bouncing between partly-helpful social service offices.

Breanna Ellison, left, of Duluth, listens to a social worker, Helen Davis, while participating in a poverty simulation hosted by Community Action Duluth at the Myers-Wilkins Elementary School gymnasium on Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Some struggled to find a place for their children during a school vacation or after a suspension. Others tried to sell EBT cards for cash. Ginka Tarnowski, a youth care counselor and city council candidate who was assigned the role of teen girl Thursday, hawked family appliances to make ends meet. Tarnowski’s assigned character, she told attendees, decided school wasn’t important because she wanted to help her mom.

“That’s what I deal with on a daily basis at my job,” Tarnowski said. “These little kids who have a lot of anger in them because they think that they know everything because they’ve had to focus on helping out their family.”

We must move forward with compassion and purpose in combating homelessness and poverty in our beautiful city. Seth Justice Loeffler-Kemp

Gayle, with Gerald in tow, took a lowball offer at a pawnshop for her ring and a television, netting $90 total that was gobbled up by a $100 payment for a title loan on Guten’s car. She would later be served with a notice to meet with a caseworker to determine if she was still eligible for her Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits and food stamps, which meant a trip across town while her son grew hungrier.

A simulation organizer would later hand Justice Loeffler-Kemp a “health and nutrition alert” card which indicated that Gerald’s dietary needs weren’t being met.

By the end of the simulation, families were nearly sprinting to get to the bank, to make it to a simulated job on time, or to meet with a case worker before their simulated office closed for the day. The stress of putting out figurative fires grew almost palpable as the exercise wore on, and one participant said it nearly drove them to tears.

Police officer Takeesha Coon, left, of Duluth, arrests Kathy Nelson of Superior after Nelson robbed a person during a poverty simulation hosted by Community Action Duluth at the Myers-Wilkins Elementary School gymnasium on Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Guten/Garofalo family’s income, Paliewicz and Justice Loeffler-Kemp determined as the simulation began, was about $948 a month: $511 monthly from Guten’s $6.50-an-hour part-time job, $278 from Garofalo’s assistance payments, and $150 a month from her food stamps.

Most of that money went toward immediate expenses: about $400 each month for food, another $50 for clothing, $155 for miscellaneous expenses, and $100 for Guten’s loan repayments.

Organizers said the specifics of each simulated family were taken from real-world accounts of families in poverty. The income and expenses upon which so much of the simulation rested, they said, was based on 2021 dollars.

Breanna Ellison, left, of Duluth works on figuring out what bills to pay with Azrin Awal of Duluth during a poverty simulation on Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Paliewicz said he felt empathy for what someone in that situation would be going through.

“Not being able to do certain things, being limited, being stressed out,” he said. “Not knowing where to go, feeling like you have your hands tied behind your back, where you might have some resources but you can’t get there.”

Christine Lunde, Paliewicz’s fiance and the development director at Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, said her simulated family ended up in the red even with supplemental income from her simulated boyfriend.

Justice Loeffler-Kemp said he had seen many of the experiences laid out in the simulation firsthand. He recalled helping a homeless man in Minneapolis get back on his feet.

Azrin Awal of Duluth fills out paperwork while working a job during a poverty simulation on Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Him not having housing had an effect on being able to get anything else done,” Justice Loeffler-Kemp said. “It’s a stool missing a leg. And so we need to make sure each of those legs of the stool that affect our neighbors in poverty are getting the support they need.”

The simulation, he later said, was an important and stark reminder to everyone that “we must move forward with compassion and purpose in combating homelessness and poverty in our beautiful city.”

Items and paperwork given to each family unit during a poverty simulation are seen on Thursday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune