Hurricane hangover halts flights from Duluth to Fort Myers

DULUTH — Sun Country Airlines will temporarily discontinue flights between Duluth and Fort Myers, Florida, from Jan. 6 through Jan. 30, 2023. Travelers who had already bought tickets will be rebooked to fly out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and will be offered transport from Duluth via Sun Country's Landline bus service partner.

"Sun Country has indicated the reason for the change in flights is due to soft bookings caused by the hurricane's devastation in Fort Myers," said Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority, in a written statement, referring to the effects of Hurricane Ian.

He went on to say: "It is important for our community to continue to support this route and book flights to Fort Myers this winter and spring, so we can get direct flights to Fort Myers back in the fall of 2023."

Nonstop flights from Duluth to Fort Myers are expected to resume Feb. 3. However, passengers returning from Fort Myers to Duluth can expect one stop at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, en route.

In addition to Sun Country, Duluth International Airport also receives service from United Airlines with three daily nonstop fights to Chicago and from Delta Airlines with three daily nonstop flights to Minneapolis.