Human remains found in Carlton County

CARLTON — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found along the Nemadji River on Saturday.

A family canoeing along the river reported the remains around 1:30 p.m. southeast of the Soo Line ATV Trail and Minnesota Highway 23 intersection, the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

First responders searched the woods nearby and found the body along the bank of the river. The body was turned over to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

"The name of the person recovered will be released upon positive identification and the notification of the deceased’s next of kin," the release said. "The matter remains under investigation at this time."

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Wrenshall and Carlton fire departments.