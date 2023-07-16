Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Human remains found in Carlton County

The body was turned over to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:11 AM

CARLTON — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found along the Nemadji River on Saturday.

A family canoeing along the river reported the remains around 1:30 p.m. southeast of the Soo Line ATV Trail and Minnesota Highway 23 intersection, the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

First responders searched the woods nearby and found the body along the bank of the river. The body was turned over to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

"The name of the person recovered will be released upon positive identification and the notification of the deceased’s next of kin," the release said. "The matter remains under investigation at this time."

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Wrenshall and Carlton fire departments.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
