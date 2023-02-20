How much should US Steel pay in damages for pollution related to its Duluth operations?

DULUTH — Despite continued and concerted efforts to clean up the former U.S. Steel site, the damage wrought by the industrial behemoth remains indisputable and the effects of the company’s decades of operation here will continue to linger for generations to come.

An effort is now underway to determine how much U.S. Steel should pay in damages for the environmental harm it has caused to both ground and water. The vast study area includes about 530 acres of terrestrial habitat and 380 acres of aquatic habitat, much of that extending into Spirit Lake on the St. Louis River.

A group of trustees has been assigned to the task of completing a Natural Resources Damage Assessment Plan. The involved parties include representatives of the Bois Forte, Fond du Lac and Grand Portage bands of Chippewa; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; the state of Minnesota; and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A draft plan for how the trustees plan to quantify the injuries incurred as a result of U.S. Steel’s operations in Duluth has been published and remains open to public comment until March 23.

In 1907, U.S. Steel began construction of its Duluth facilities, where it produced coke, iron and steel. The complex featured a range of operations, including casting, rolling, roughing, hot and cold finishing and galvanizing.

The company provided hundreds of valuable local jobs until operations ceased in 1986, but there was an environmental price to be paid. Among the “contaminants of concern” identified on-site: arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, mercury, nickel, zinc, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and polychlorinated biphenyls — commonly referred to as PCBs.

The damage assessment will examine three categories of injury: ecological, recreational and tribal.

Trustees will consider past as well as future and likely permanent damage caused by U.S. Steel’s operations in Duluth.

The site in question is bounded by Morgan Park to the north, Canadian National Railway lines to the west and south and the St. Louis River to the east. In 1983, the Environmental Protection Agency designated the property a Superfund site.

Efforts have sought to restore, rehabilitate, replace and/or acquire the equivalent of the natural resources compromised by U.S. Steel’s use of the site. Of particular concern are the former coke plant, settling basins, dredge spoil areas, oil- and tar-loading areas and underground fuel tanks.

This 1967 photo shows discharge from U.S. Steel operations into the St. Louis River, with the Morgan Park neighborhood at right. Contributed / Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Contamination is believed to have a significant impact on the survival and reproductive health of organisms, including benthic invertebrates such as crayfish, fish, birds and mammals. A fish advisory in effect on the St. Louis River recommends people consume no more than one meal of walleye per month, versus the statewide recommendation that folks eat no more than four meals of walleye monthly.

Pollution from the plant also likely had a negative impact on the survival of wild rice in the estuary, including fertile beds of manoomin that once flourished on neighboring Spirit Island, owned by the Fond du Lac Band and considered a cultural touchstone.

The study will examine pathways by which contaminants might continue to spread, including sediments, groundwater, surface water runoff, and plant and animal uptake. It also will explore if pollution from U.S. Steel’s operations has shortened human life expectancy in the area.