How Duluth mayor contenders compare

Emily Larson

Age: 49

Neighborhood of residence: East Hillside

Occupation: Mayor of Duluth

Education: College of St. Scholastica (Bachelor of Arts); University of Minnesota, Duluth (Master of Social Work)

Public service:



Duluth mayor (2016-present) — Currently serving on the Governor’s Housing Task Force and the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota; board member to the Greater Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway Cities Initiative and the Minnesota Sea Grant.

Duluth city councilor at large (2011-15) — liaison to parks and libraries, commissioner on Duluth’s Economic Development Authority, Great Lakes Aquarium Board and the Area Regional Development Commissions.

Pre-elected life — Served on the boards of Life House, Center City Housing, YMCA and YWCA. Service to this community began with 12+ years at Chum.

1. What specifically motivated you to enter this race?

We’re making true progress on the most important issues facing Duluth, issues that have been decades in the making. And as a community, we cannot afford to go backwards. We are seeing real, unprecedented results and I am committed to ensuring we continue to solidify these solutions of lasting impact for the betterment of our beautiful city. Together, we have accomplished so much. There is more work to do to build a better Duluth and I am not yet satisfied. I know where we’ve been and where we’re going, and I know the vision it takes to get us there.

2. Is Duluth heading in the right direction at present or does it need to change course? Describe how you would guide the city forward.

We’re absolutely headed in the right direction. Since taking office, we’ve achieved three straight years of record-breaking private investment; increased street maintenance and repairs by 850%; funded a specific plan to remove lead from our pipes that is setting the standard for the entire state; added 1,700-plus new housing units; created the Housing Task Force to build more affordable housing; established a Climate Action Plan other cities across the nation follow; reduced city greenhouse gas emissions by 32%; and decreased crime citywide by 22%. Looking ahead, our city will continue to lead and innovate as we accelerate our progress.

3. What makes you the best pick to serve as mayor of Duluth?

This race offers a very clear choice between proven, trusted and specific impact versus imprecise promises lacking funding infrastructures or concrete plans. I encourage everyone to compare our records. Mine is about making steady progress on difficult issues through persistence, focus, and collaboration. I don’t need the spotlight. I build strong teams; empower them in their jobs; take heat on behalf of others when it needs to be taken; and remain laser-focused on delivering tangible solutions that keep us moving forward. That’s the difference: Progress for this community, not personal credit, is the success I am seeking.

Julie Mead

Age: 57, born in Duluth.

Neighborhood of residence: Protected by Safe at Home, but I have a good view of Lake Superior.

Julie Mead

Occupation: 21-year corporation owner, Hair Resort Inc.

Education: In order by age — Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, cosmetology; Rocco Altobelli training in St. Paul; Electrical and Lighting Design School in St. Paul; Carlson School of Business and Insurance, Minneapolis, Bachelor of Science in legal studies and minor in psychology, graduated magna cum laude and dean’s list.

Public service: Elected to office as Fredenberg supervisor; silent auction fundraising for township of Fredenberg and local animal shelters, Animal Allies, Superior and Cloquet; Festival of Lakes organizer; animal rescue and advocacy; domestic violence survivors group.

1. What specifically motivated you to enter this race?

I'm paying attention.

Taxes that are drowning citizens and not being used on what they were collected for, like maintaining roads, filling potholes when they start devouring vehicles, snowplowing, crosswalks, so the city is safe for all means of travel; the nonsensical bag fee when the city doesn't even mandate recycling; no tenant protection mandate against slumlords; the rising crime and taking away from the public safety budgets.

The lack of transparency and honesty, period, including the Lincoln Park Flats, the breach of Duluth's laws, by the developers of the London Road townhomes, and Larson pushing it through anyway.

2. Is Duluth heading in the right direction at present or does it need to change course? Describe how you would guide the city forward.

No, I would change course.

Transparency: I would post the city's itemized expenditures for taxpayers, and allow them relief and recourse if they disagree.

Crime: I will absolutely partner with the DPD, and post itemized crime stats, and support DPD, period. People must feel safe in Duluth, and most of us don't. Especially downtown.

Mayor Larson asserted that Duluth is a climate refuge, so that in itself has pushed up prices for housing. I'd have the condemned and tax forfeiture property all over Duluth developed and used for housing, every income level.

No more excuses, because Duluth deserves better.

3. What makes you the best pick to serve as mayor of Duluth?

I'm independent; I've never sought the endorsement of political parties, businesses, or unions for elected office, so I won't be beholden to anyone but the taxpayers of Duluth.

I have a history of being a transparent, elected official.

I sent out a newsletter to taxpayers about the other supervisor's deceitful acts, threatened about recording meetings, got word about them passing a law to forbid me; with help from taxpayers and the media, we shut that down. I listened to taxpayers, I've got grit, won't do a “Red Plan,” make excuses for not snowplowing, or forget who I work for.

Roger Reinert

Age: 52

Neighborhood of residence: West Hillside (Observation Hill)

Occupation: Attorney, educator, Navy Reserve commander

Education: Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Minnesota, Master of Science degree at Minnesota State University, Mankato, Juris Doctorate degree at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Public service: City councilor 2004-09 (City Council president 2005 and 2008), state representative 2009-10, state senator 2011-17, interim executive director at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 2020-21.

1. What specifically motivated you to enter this race?

Duluth did. After previously serving 13 years in local and state elected service, running for mayor was not on my agenda. But many of you asked me to consider it, and I listened. I also realized that I shared your concerns and priorities. Core city services focusing on streets, utilities, and public safety. A property tax burden that is affordable and sustainable. Housing across all income levels. Growing our commercial tax base. Maintaining and improving our neighborhood parks, community centers, and libraries. Those things that only local government does, and right now we’re clearly not doing well enough.

2. Is Duluth heading in the right direction at present or does it need to change course? Describe how you would guide the city forward.

Our campaign slogan is, “Expect More — Do Better.” Because, there is definitely room for improvement. The primary job of mayor is to function as CEO of the city. To be hands-on, to set priorities, to align required fiscal and human resources, to hold others — and yourself — accountable. In over 1,000 conversations since January, Duluth has made these priorities clear. City government is charged with providing effective core city services, with a tax burden we can afford and sustain. We aren’t delivering the way Duluthians expect, and this disconnect is leading to an erosion of trust in City Hall.

3. What makes you the best pick to serve as mayor of Duluth?

I’ve been blessed with a lifetime of relevant experiences. I have a track record of coalition building and nonpartisan elected service at the local and state level. I am a licensed attorney, and have worked with local units of government including cities, counties, and townships. I am actively serving as Navy Reserve commander, and help lead our largest Public Affairs unit. I am passionate about Duluth, and committed to getting my hands dirty doing the work of local government. And, for the first time since 2007, we have multiple well-qualified candidates running. Meaningful choice is a win for Duluth.

Robert Schieve

Age: Candidate did not respond.

Neighborhood of residence: Candidate did not respond.

Occupation: Candidate did not respond.

Education: Candidate did not respond.

Public service: Candidate did not respond.

1. What specifically motivated you to enter this race?

We need a change. The city is broken … I’m in touch with people, better than most. Duluth is the most racist city in Minnesota, and that has to change. Being a Native American would help with people of color issues

2. Is Duluth heading in the right direction at present or does it need to change course? Describe how you would guide the city forward.

Candidate did not respond.

3. What makes you the best pick to serve as mayor of Duluth?

Candidate did not respond.

Jesse Peterson

Age: Candidate did not respond.

Neighborhood of residence: Candidate did not respond.

Occupation: Candidate did not respond.

Education: Candidate did not respond.

Public service: Candidate did not respond.

1. What specifically motivated you to enter this race?

Candidate did not respond.

2. Is Duluth heading in the right direction at present or does it need to change course? Describe how you would guide the city forward.

Candidate did not respond.

3. What makes you the best pick to serve as mayor of Duluth?

Candidate did not respond.