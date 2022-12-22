Homeowners escape garage fire in Duluth Heights

DULUTH — Homeowners escaped a detached garage that caught fire in the Duluth Heights neighborhood Wednesday night. No one was injured.

The Duluth Fire Department responded at 7:06 p.m. to 317 W. Orange St., where they found the garage engulfed in flames with two vehicles inside. The homeowners, who were inside when the fire started, were able to get a third vehicle out of harm's way, according to news release from Assistant Chief Dan Lattner.

Crews from four fire stations kept the fire from spreading to the house 20 feet away. Heavy snow on the roof contributed to the structure's quick collapse.

Damage to the building and its contents is estimated at $125,000, the news release said. The Duluth Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.