Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Homeowners escape garage fire in Duluth Heights

No one was injured.

Fire truck
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 07:38 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Homeowners escaped a detached garage that caught fire in the Duluth Heights neighborhood Wednesday night. No one was injured.

The Duluth Fire Department responded at 7:06 p.m. to 317 W. Orange St., where they found the garage engulfed in flames with two vehicles inside. The homeowners, who were inside when the fire started, were able to get a third vehicle out of harm's way, according to news release from Assistant Chief Dan Lattner.

Crews from four fire stations kept the fire from spreading to the house 20 feet away. Heavy snow on the roof contributed to the structure's quick collapse.

Damage to the building and its contents is estimated at $125,000, the news release said. The Duluth Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

Related Topics: FIRESDULUTH HEIGHTSDULUTH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
December 23, 2022 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Ashland man found dead, presumably from cold exposure
The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.
December 23, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports