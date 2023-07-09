Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Home destroyed in Barnum Township fire, child saved

An adult got the child out of the burning residence.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:21 PM

BARNUM — A child was rescued from inside a burning home during a structure fire on Saturday afternoon, July 8, in Barnum Township.

A homeowner called 911 to report the fire at 3755 Grizzly Lane. Two adults were outside the residence when they observed smoke coming from the house. One of the adults evacuated a small child from inside the home after seeing the incident.

An adult was taken to a local hospital by Essentia Health-Moose Lake Ambulance for non-life threatening burns and smoke inhalation.

The home was declared a total loss.

The Barnum Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Moose Lake, Kettle River, Mahtowa and Carlton. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office and Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

