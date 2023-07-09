Home destroyed in Barnum Township fire, child saved

BARNUM — A child was rescued from inside a burning home during a structure fire on Saturday afternoon, July 8, in Barnum Township.

A homeowner called 911 to report the fire at 3755 Grizzly Lane. Two adults were outside the residence when they observed smoke coming from the house. One of the adults evacuated a small child from inside the home after seeing the incident.

An adult was taken to a local hospital by Essentia Health-Moose Lake Ambulance for non-life threatening burns and smoke inhalation.

The home was declared a total loss.

The Barnum Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Moose Lake, Kettle River, Mahtowa and Carlton. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office and Carlton County Sheriff's Office.