Hiring emerges as top priority for St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

DULUTH — When Matt Miranda first applied for a job in the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in 2014, he and fellow applicants filled a lecture hall at the University of Minnesota Duluth to take the written examination.

Miranda had two years of experience as a ranger with the Minneapolis Park Police Department and another two working as an armed guard in downtown Minneapolis. He held a four-year degree and earned a good score on the test.

Miranda didn’t get the job. In fact, he didn’t even get an interview.

“It was a hard place to get into,” Miranda said recently. “Looking around the room, I could kind of see how people carry themselves and it’s like, ‘OK, a majority of the people here applying are already cops someplace else.”

St. Louis County deputy Sean Clark talks to the driver of a vehicle he stopped.

Right now it is all about the money. When they see the double-digit raises that other places are getting and they’re making hundreds of thousands of dollars more over the course of a career, that is the crux of the issue for us. St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay

Once a sought-after agency, the sheriff’s law enforcement division is now finding itself struggling to hire and retain enough qualified candidates to fill critical public safety positions — a concern shared across the profession as agencies face dwindling recruitment numbers and a wave of retirements, some premature.

When Miranda was finally hired in 2016, he was among 78 applicants. By comparison, a hiring cycle last year resulted in just three candidates being hired from a pool of 20. And the most recent posting this spring netted only six applications.

It has emerged as a top challenge for a new administration led by Sheriff Gordon Ramsay, who hopes to bring a fresh perspective as the agency’s first new leader in 20 years.

“It really is probably our biggest issue,” Ramsay said. “Through my 17 years now as a leader of an organization, it has slowly moved from probably the fifth or sixth pressing issue to No. 1.”

Competing for cops

The sheriff’s law enforcement division had seven vacancies out of 112 authorized positions as of earlier this month. It may not seem like a major shortage, but union officials warned of a potential looming crisis if hiring trends are not reversed.

St. Louis County deputy Sean Clark uses his radio during a traffic stop.

Typically, the agency has looked to not only fill existing vacancies in its annual application process, but also hire for openings that are expected based on upcoming departures. A large number of deputies were hired in the 1990s and are now hitting retirement age, and there could easily be another half-dozen openings by the end of this year.

“There are other agencies that have already kind of reached that tipping point of a staffing crisis, where you start forcing people to work more overtime and people get burnt out from that, so they leave and then you have to force even more overtime and you kind of hit that critical collapse of staffing where you can’t maintain basic services,” said Miranda, a Duluth-based investigator and the secretary-treasurer of the St. Louis County Deputy Sheriffs' Association.

St. Louis County deputy Sean Clark talks to the owner of the truck.

“We’re not quite there yet, but if we have a few more years of hiring numbers like this, we’re going to get there," he said.

The 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and a tide of negativity have impacted the profession, officials said. Law enforcement training programs, including those at community colleges in Cloquet and Hibbing, saw enrollment numbers nosedive overnight, and even some veteran officers began looking at other career options.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

The result is that agencies have been forced to get increasingly competitive with wages and benefits in hopes of attracting candidates from an increasingly shallow pool. And the reality, Ramsay said, is that it’s impossible to compete with more lucrative jobs, particularly in the Twin Cities.

“Right now it is all about the money,” he said. “When they see the double-digit raises that other places are getting and they’re making hundreds of thousands of dollars more over the course of a career, that is the crux of the issue for us.”

Staffing challenges are hardly unique to St. Louis County. The Duluth Police Department, for example, has consistently been operating 20-30 officers short.

“There's no magic pill that’s going to solve our crisis, nor the crisis statewide,” said Mike McDougall, president of the deputies’ union. “We’ve got to focus on retention and, first and foremost, how do we keep those people retiring before 55 to stick around longer while we try to fix things going forward?”

A destination location?

With contract negotiations ongoing this spring, union leaders said more competitive wages and benefits are one part of the solution. Under the most recent contract, rank-and-file deputies can make approximately $53,000-$75,000 annually, based on experience. Investigators are paid between $57,000 and $81,000.

St. Louis County deputy Sean Clark walks to a vehicle he stopped along Rice Lake Road.

But they acknowledged it will be impossible to match compensation packages at other agencies, with Miranda saying he’s seen departments offer starting salaries in excess of $90,000, with signing bonuses up to $10,000.

Rather, the sheriff and union officials both suggested the agency can lean on its offerings as a sprawling county that contains a mix of urban and rural settings and an array of recreational opportunities.

St. Louis County deputy Sean Clark talks to a driver.

McDougall noted the office provides snowmobile, water and all-terrain vehicle patrols, a SWAT team that serves the entire region, as well as technology including drones and remote-operated underwater vehicles.

Deputies often visit township board meetings and other community functions, he added, enjoying a positive relationship with the public that is not likely seen in many cities with comparable police forces.

“We’ve got to get people to see that this is still a worthwhile, honorable profession,” said McDougall, a 19-year patrol veteran.

Gordon Ramsay

Ramsay, who previously led police departments in Duluth and Wichita, Kansas, called the county a “recruiting dream” and said he is looking at the feasibility of carving out full-time roles for some of the specialty patrols, which receive grant funding but can be difficult to fill as overtime shifts.

He said the office will also move to a continuous hiring process, allowing more flexibility in attracting candidates. It has traditionally occurred in March, outside the typical graduation window.

Ultimately, though, the sheriff said it isn't feasible for agencies to continue recruiting candidates "like future NBA All-Stars." Rather, he said, efforts need to be made to bring more people into the profession — in part by changing Minnesota's "complex and archaic" process of becoming a police officer.

St. Louis County deputy Sean Clark works in his car during a traffic stop.

Ramsay noted that prospective officers must complete a lengthy and expensive skills training program through a state college, at their own expense — a major barrier for professionals who may otherwise be interested in a career transition.

“It precludes a significant number of people from becoming a police officer in the state,” he said. “It filters out a lot of great candidates.”

Jail, 911 seeing results

Since taking office, Ramsay said he’s also met with the union representing jail and 911 employees and undertaken efforts to bolster staffing levels in those divisions.

While 16 correctional officers have been hired in the past year, nine out of 53 positions still remained open as of May 1. The jail brings some unique challenges in that the state mandates staffing levels, resulting in mandatory overtime in what is already a demanding, and occasionally dangerous, job.

Windows from a secured area look over one of the common areas for women at the St. Louis County Jail.

“That can be a morale buster,” Ramsay said. “It adds stress to the staff when they can’t get time off. You need to get time away from corrections.”

However, he said jail administrators have taken a creative and aggressive approach to marketing the positions, complete with improved wages and benefits. The county has mailed thousands of postcards to residences, run advertisements at movie theaters and “hit every job recruiting fair within 60 miles of the county.”

Another half-dozen offers recently went out to candidates, Ramsay said, indicating staffing levels are improving at the jail.

An emergency communications dispatcher works in a recently remodeled space at the Public Safety Building in Duluth. The facility works with 180 public safety agencies and handles more than 200,000 calls a year throughout St. Louis County.

Meanwhile, at the 911 dispatch center, he said a strong hiring campaign over the winter drastically improved the stability of that division. Vacancies remained for only about three full-time positions.

He said a change implemented after discussions with the union led to the creation of a lead communications specialist for each shift. That ensures a supervisor is on hand at all times to handle administrative tasks, such as calling in other employees when someone is out sick.

“When you think of public safety, your first contact is often with 911,” Ramsay said. “And when you’re calling, you want the best and brightest to be there for you. We want to make sure we maintain our high standards and continue to hire good people in that role.”