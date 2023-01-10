Hibbing man sentenced to 28 years for 2017 murder

HIBBING — Blake Andrew Stangel had "no reason, no motive" to kill Courtney Lee Fenske during a burglary in 2017, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

The Hibbing man easily could have stolen whatever he wanted without binding and suffocating his "defenseless" 71-year-old former landlord and leaving her for dead in her own living room, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Tyler Kenefick told the court.

"It was an expedient method of getting what he wanted," the prosecutor said. "Her death meant nothing to him. Today, we give meaning to that death."

Judge Bhupesh Pattni accepted the terms of a plea agreement reached in November, sentencing Stangel to 28 ⅓ years in prison for the murder that went initially went unsolved for nearly four years.

Local PREVIOUSLY: Hibbing man guilty of ex-landlord's murder Blake Stangel is expected to face more than 28 years in prison for killing Courtney Fenske in 2017.

Stangel, 53, and defense attorney Hannah Forti declined to provide any comment to the court. Fenske's sister, Dawn Thompson, sat in the largely empty courtroom but opted against a victim-impact statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It would've been nice if he at least said sorry," she remarked to the News Tribune afterward.

Fenske was found dead in her home at 11072 S. Townline Road, in Lavell Township, on Nov. 28, 2017, after a postal worker reported that she had not been picking up her mail and that there was a strong odor coming from the partially open residence.

Kenefick said at the plea hearing that her body was found "on a floor that was cluttered with a significant amount of trash." A pair of thermal pants was placed over her head and tightly secured by cloth. Her arms and legs also were bound, preventing the victim from freeing herself, the prosecutor said.

"Courtney Fenske died some time in late November 2017," Kenefick said Tuesday. "Because of the brutality and indifference of her killer, we don’t know exactly when it occurred."

Investigators collected DNA samples from a number of suspects, but none came back as matches until a confidential informant revealed that Stangel may have been involved in her death. He was asked to provide DNA, which was shown to match samples taken from the bindings and under Fenske's fingernails.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Fenske died from asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and smothering.

Stangel was initially charged in May 2021 with second-degree manslaughter, which was later amended to intentional second-degree murder. He entered a Norgaard plea on Nov. 3 — acknowledging that there was sufficient evidence to convict him, while maintaining that he was too impaired by methamphetamine to recall the exact circumstances.

The 340-month sentence recommended falls on the higher end of the guideline range for Stangel, who had no prior criminal history. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a request for an aggravated sentence on the basis that Fenske was a vulnerable victim who was treated with particular cruelty. It also precluded the possibility that he would face a grand jury indictment for first-degree murder, which would carry a mandatory life term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stangel separately pleaded guilty to an aggravated first-degree controlled substance charge, admitting he went to California in June 2021 to obtain some 450 grams of meth and sell it across the Iron Range region. A sentence on that charge will run concurrent to the murder case.

Kenefick noted that Stangel will be approximately 71 when he becomes eligible for supervised release from prison — the same age as Fenske when she was killed.

In handing down the sentence, Pattni briefly addressed the victim's sister.

"Her life mattered, too," the judge said. "It's not just her murder that is important."

St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki thanked the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Hibbing Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension "for their exceptional investigation of this case."