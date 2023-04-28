Hibbing man pleads not guilty in girlfriend's death

HIBBING — A late summer trial date has been set for a man accused of fatally beating his girlfriend at their apartment last year.

Eric James Jarvis, 47, pleaded not guilty April 18 to a count of intentional second-degree murder in the June death of 43-year-old Kari Jo Petrich. In doing so, he waived any challenges to the sufficiency or probable cause or constitutional issues involved in the gathering of evidence.

Judge Michelle Anderson scheduled his trial to begin Aug. 7 at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.

Court documents state that Jarvis told police he "probably fought" with Petrich but could not recall the circumstances of how she suffered a head injury that resulted in severe bruising and blood loss. But authorities said it appeared she was struck with a blunt object and may have been left on the floor for up to 24 hours while Jarvis cleaned up the crime scene.

The mother of four and grandmother of two likely would have survived, a medical examiner said, had she received immediate attention after the assault.

A criminal complaint states that police had been called to the Meadowview Apartments, 3505 Ninth Ave. W., twice on June 26, finding Jarvis and Petrich "clearly intoxicated" and arguing but no signs of any physical altercation.

Jarvis reportedly wanted Petrich taken to detox and was heard calling her "useless" and other derogatory terms during at least one of the responses. Petrich told officers during the second call, around 10:30 p.m., that Jarvis had struck her in the head and that she was bleeding. But officers said she had no observable injuries at that time, so they cleared the scene.

Jarvis next called police at 12:55 a.m. June 28 to report that Petrich was unconscious and cold to the touch. Police said they found her on the living room floor, with the left side of her face severely bruised. There was a "significant blood stain" on the carpet next to her head and an apparent glass shard was found nearby.

The complaint states that it was easily apparent Petrich was dead, and it appeared her body had been cleaned, though her hoodie was soaked with blood.

Jarvis allegedly claimed to investigators that Petrich had the facial injuries since June 25 and didn't know where they came from but "me and her fight all the time." In another interview, he reportedly stated he believed the victim had been lying on the floor without moving since the afternoon of June 26.

In a dumpster outside the apartment, police said they seized a bloody vodka bottle, wet wipes that had been used to clean up blood, shattered pieces of a vase and a broken plate. The vase and plate were both visible in body camera footage when officers visited the apartment on June 26, the complaint states.

An autopsy found that Petrich died from blunt head trauma, likely the result of being struck with an object or fist, and "timely medical intervention" could have saved her life.

Court documents state that Jarvis and Petrich had been together for approximately nine months and there had been prior allegations of domestic violence. Petrich also reportedly had expressed fears that Jarvis would kill her.

While little has transpired in court through the discovery process, the case has been shuffled through an unusual number of judges in its initial stages.

The file initially was assigned to Judge Rachel Sullivan, who was subsequently removed by defense attorney Jacqueline Kleinendorst. Minnesota Rules of Criminal Procedure allow each side to timely remove one judicial officer without providing any explanation.

Hibbing's only other chambered judge, Bhupesh Pattni, then assumed the case before he was removed by Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Tyler Kenefick. The prosecutor, volunteering an explanation, said the step was necessary to prevent the defense bar from effectively being allowed to choose a judge. It was the first time the office had removed Pattni from a case, Kenefick added.

The case was then reassigned to Judge Sally Tarnowski, of Duluth, who presided over a handful of hearings before her death in March. Sixth District Chief Judge Leslie Beiers subsequently assigned it to Judge Anderson, who is chambered in Virginia.

Anderson also scheduled a May 25 settlement conference for Jarvis. He remains in the St. Louis County Jail on $1 million bail.